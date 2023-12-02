There are colors that are worth real fortunes, and even lives. King Ptomoleus of Mauretania (I BC-40 AD), grandson of Mark Antony and Cleopatra, learned it the hard way. If we trust the chronicles of the Roman historian Suetonius, Emperor Caligula had him murdered in a fit of jealousy because the good Maghrebi leader thought of attending a gladiator show dressed in a dazzling purple tunic. Whether that was the cause or whether Caligula moved for much more palpable reasons, such as the desire to seize Ptolemy’s important fortune, one thing is clear: purple was not a simple color or a striking dye in 1st century Rome. fortunes. And kingdoms.

The best proof is the famous Tyrian purple, a coveted treasure even today and which some experts have been wanting to emulate precisely for years.

Neither gold nor gems, better purple. It may surprise us today, but there was a time when any Roman citizen would have given up large amounts of gold in exchange for a small bottle of Tyrian purple pigment. That’s right. There are those who consider that it was the most expensive commodity in ancient times. An imperial edict from 301 AD is preserved that states that the pigment was worth three times its weight in gold and the biotechnology company Conagen states that for a single pound (450 g) the equivalent of 66,000 dollars could be paid.





Different fabric samples dyed with dyes obtained from sea snails.

A valuable… and exclusive dye. Tyrian purple was not only surprisingly expensive. If there is an adjective that describes it well, it is “exclusive.” The pigment was used to color the cloaks of the most powerful emperors and kings, to the point that it was known as “royal purple” or “imperial dye.” It is said that it fascinated Cleopatra, Helen of Troy used it and there was even a myth circulating that attributed its discovery to Hercules’ dog.

Monarchs fell through the purple of Tire and with their help leaders were consolidated. Hence Caligula’s monumental anger when he saw Ptolemy appear in the middle of the Roman theater decked out in a tunic dyed with the valuable dye. Over time, the most prestigious ecclesiastical authorities began to use it and it was even applied to the pages of lavish codices, such as the ‘Petropolitanus Purpureus’, from IV AD.

A treasure from the sea. We know the value of Tyrian purple. And we also know its ancient history, which dates back to the Bronze Age and the Phoenician merchants. It was they who managed to control their very profitable trade from the city of Tyre, in the south of Lebanon. As the Complutense University explains, the pigment was obtained from the gill glands of the murex brandaris, a small predatory mollusk also known as “cañadilla” and which had the misfortune of crossing the path of Roman fashion.

It is estimated that 10,000 mollusks were needed to obtain a single gram of pigment. And it’s not like a gram would do much. If an imperial potentate wanted to dye one of his tunics, he had to count on the fact that to color a single kilo of wool he would need around 200 g of dye. The process to obtain it was not simple either: in addition to collecting thousands and thousands of mollusks, the artisans had to know how to handle them and spend days obtaining the dye.

From success to decline. Despite this dazzling success, its exorbitant value and the passions it aroused among the most flowery members of the Roman aristocracy, the recipe for how to make Tyrian purple ended up being lost over time. This is stated in an extensive report that the BBC has just dedicated to him, in which several causes are mentioned: the dismantling of the Empire, the fall of Constantinople in May 1453, the zeal with which the artisans kept their secret formulas to achieve the brighter colors and varieties and even overexploitation.

In 2003, while researching the ancient port of Andriake in southern Turkey, a group of scientists stumbled upon what was supposed to be a vast dumping ground for the successful Tyrian purple industry: nothing more nor less than a graveyard of mollusks. 300 cubic meters of shell remains were excavated, a volume that may be equivalent to up to 60 million specimens.

Not only that. The remains located in the lowest layers of the landfill corresponded to snails that were much larger and older than those in the upper extracts, which leads them to think that the artisans depleted the resource.





Paginas del “Codex Petropolitanus Purpureus”.

In search of the precious dye. Regardless of one reason or another, the fact is that in the 15th century the recipes for extracting and producing the precious dye had been lost. That the artisans did not write down their tricks, the stories about its production were vague or outright erroneous – Aristotle claimed that it was made with the glands of a “violet fish” – and the complexity of the production of the pigment, which was obtained by combining the secretions of three different species of sea snails, each with its peculiarities, did not help preserve it.

Pliny the Elder speaks of a “bright” color and back in the first century AD he wrote about what the manufacturing process was like with the mucous glands of the snail, but the truth is that Tyrian purple is a complex dye, different from which is obtained with minerals or plants. “It’s not easy to get the color,” Loannis Karapanagiotis, a professor at the Artistóteles University of Thessaloniki, explains to the BBC.

The long (and complex) road to purple. This has not prevented important discoveries from being made in recent years, such as the one achieved in 2002 in Qatna, where a sample of purple was obtained; or that there are specialists like Mohammed G. Nouira, who has been testing different techniques for years, playing with mixtures of snail mucous membranes, acidity levels and light exposures, with the aim of achieving a method and dye as similar as possible to those of antiquity. As a guide and model he has the Byzantine mosaics.

Mohammed G. Nouira is certainly not the only one who has jumped into the once juicy and promising business of “royal dye.” He is also not the first to aspire to know how they manufactured and what the pigment was really like. For decades there have been other experts, such as Paul Friedländer or John Edmonds, who have devoted time and effort to studying it. After all, his name is still used today in the fashion industry and there are those who sell bottles with small quantities of supposed “Tyro purple” on the Internet for quite high amounts.

A business in the future. At the beginning of this year, the American Conagen announced the start of “the first commercial production of sustainable Tyrian purple for textile dye.” The biotechnology company, based in Massachusetts. It proclaims itself the “only one in the world” capable of marketing sustainable dye through fermentation.

“Today’s producers extract and harvest Tyrian purple from the murex shellfish in much the same way as the ancient Phoenicians. It takes thousands, about 10,000 or 54 kilograms, of these sea snails to produce increasing amounts of purple and produce one gram of dye, which makes it unsustainable, expensive and not respectful of the environment,” says the company. Its method is based on “fermentation and bioconversion” and, it claims, offers an ecological alternative.

