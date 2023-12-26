Suara.com – The following are the types of BRI ATM cards complete with their advantages. By knowing this information, you can choose which type of BRI ATM card is suitable for you.

As a bank that reaches every level of society in Indonesia, BRI has various services that you can use tailored to your profile.

For those of you who like saving, BRI has various types of savings that you can choose according to your needs. Of course, one type of savings versus another has its own advantages.

Customers can choose the type of savings that suits their profile. Because some savings accounts have sinking funds or initial deposits that are quite high.

In addition, each type of savings will also be equipped with a different ATM card. Therefore, it is important for you to know this. If you are curious, below Suara.com has summarized 7 types of BRI ATM cards currently.

Types of BRI ATM Cards

1. BRI BritAma ATM card

BritAma ATMs are very popular among BRI customers. When you become a customer or ATM user, you will be given two options to choose a Black or Silver ATM card.

The cost to get a BRI BritAma Black ATM card is IDR 6,500, while Silver is only IDR 2,000. These two types of cards have a minimum initial deposit of IDR 250 thousand and a monthly administration fee of IDR 12 thousand.

The advantage of the Black ATM card is that the transfer limit between cards is larger, the transfer limit between banks is larger, and the shopping limit at merchants is also larger.

With a BRI Silver card, you can transfer up to IDR 50 million per day to other BRI cards, while with a Black card, you can transfer up to IDR 100 million. For interbank transfers, the Black card has a limit of IDR 15 million per day, while the Silver card is only IDR 10 million per day.

BritAma Bisnis is a savings product specifically designed for customers who have businesses. On the company's official website, BRI explains that this card will make it easier for customers to carry out banking transactions that support their business.

You can make deposits and withdraw money at any time as long as your balance is sufficient and meets the applicable requirements.

This ATM card provides wider accessibility, such as on the BRI, ATM Bersama, Link, Prima, Cirrus, Maestro and MasterCard networks, both at home and abroad.

Additionally, this card has a larger transfer limit. Kaku can transfer up to IDR 100 million to other BRIs and up to IDR 25 million to other banks every day.

3. BRI BritAma X ATM card

BritAma X itself is a savings product aimed at young people. This debit card has an elegant design and makes it easy to carry out banking transactions via e-banking and real time online systems.

If you choose the BritAma X ATM card, customers can choose card designs such as BritAma There are Classic and Gold versions. The daily cash withdrawal limit for Classic cards is IDR 10 million, while for Gold cards it is IDR 20 million.

The transfer limit between BRI for Classic cards is IDR 50 million, while for Gold cards it reaches IDR 100 million.

4. BRI Junio ​​ATM card

So, this is a savings product aimed at children aged 0 to 17 years. This card is equipped with a variety of design options that are attractive to children and teenagers. The initial deposit is quite small, namely IDR 100 thousand to IDR 150 thousand.

The transfer limit between BRI is IDR 20 million and the cash withdrawal limit is IDR 5 million per day. The manufacturing cost is very cheap, only IDR 500, and the monthly fee is also only IDR 5 thousand.

5. BritAma Foreign Currency ATM Card

BritAma Forex is a savings product in foreign currency. With this card, customers can easily make transactions at more than 10 thousand BRI Work Units and 23 thousand ATMs throughout Indonesia.

Apart from that, customers also get accident insurance of up to IDR 150 million. The initial deposit varies, starting from USD 50, CNY 350, JPY 5,000, etc. according to the minimum requirements determined by BRI.

6. Simpedes Card

Simpedes is a savings account in Rupiah currency that can be served in various places such as KC/KCP/BRI Unit/Cash Office/BRI Teras. Customers can make deposits and withdraw money without limits on frequency or amount as long as they comply with applicable regulations.

The transfer limit between BRI is IDR 20 million, between banks is IDR 10 million, and cash withdrawals are IDR 5 million per day.

7. Simpedes TKI ATM Card

As the name suggests, Simpedes TKI is a savings product specifically designed for Indonesian Workers (TKI).

This card makes it easier for TKI to carry out transactions, including distributing or collecting TKI's salaries. The initial deposit is only IDR 10 thousand and has a longer dormant period.

The transfer limit between BRI is IDR 20 million, between banks is IDR 10 million, and cash withdrawals are IDR 5 million per day.

Those are the 7 types of BRI ATM cards that you can choose from, complete with their advantages. Hope it is useful!

Contributor: Peace Lestari