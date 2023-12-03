Suara.com – Ducati Lenovo racer Francesco Bagnaia received the FIM Awards in Liverpool, England, following the MotoGP world championship title which he was able to defend for two consecutive times.

Quoted by Antara from the official MotoGP statement, Sunday, this achievement places Bagnaia along with Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi as the three racers who have recorded two world titles in premier class motorbike racing twice in a row.

Not only that, this is also the second time the Italian racer, known as Pecco, has taken to the stage and received a prestigious award at the FIM Awards.

Furthermore, the awards event for motorsports also gave its first appreciation to 2023 Moto2 world champion Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) who has just been declared promoted to MotoGP next year.

Not only that, 2023 Moto3 world champion Jaume Masia (Leopard Racing) also received an award after being judged to have had an extraordinary season.

The first MotoE world champion, Mattia Casadei (HP Pons Los40), also took to the red carpet and received his medal.

Also present were 2023 World Superbike (WSBK) world champion Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.It Ducati) and 2023 FIM JuniorGP champion Angel Piqueras, who received his award before he moves up to Moto3 next year.

The gala and awarding of all motorbike racing champions in various classes also marks the end of the 2023 season.

For MotoGP, racers who have registered for the next season have undergone their first motorbike test session at the Ricardo Tormo Circuit, Valencia, Spain, some time ago.

After that, the series will continue with a winter break before they finally undergo a second test session at the Sepang International Circuit, Malaysia, on February 6-8.

Then, the upcoming season for the MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 classes will open with the first round at the Lusail International Circuit, Qatar, on March 8-11.

Meanwhile, World Superbike and World Supersport will open at the Phillip Island Circuit, Australia, on February 23-25.