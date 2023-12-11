It seems that Two Point Campus continues to receive news. Here we bring you a compilation of what has been shared today for the game.

Two Point Campus

Specifically, it appears that the game has already received update 10.0, which includes the following:

Evergreen (always in game):

Challenge Mode Cheerful customizations and free icy items: Winter wallpapers, we got a deal on wrapping paper and thought: multipurpose? With the savings on wallpaper, we went all out with new hardwood floors! Bring holiday cheer with these items: snowmen, a fir wreath, stocking stuffers, a Christmas tree, fairy lights, new rugs… and more! Stay warm with four outfits

Frozen theme, ends January 4:

You will need gloves to attend Mitton. A yellow warning has been issued for snow in Piazza! There are no bagpipers playing, but the upbeat music will have you jumping during the festive season. Glacial Balloons Seen on the Metamap Frozen Item Exchanges

Error correction:

Fixed missing icon above rooms where the required teacher was missing. Various bug fixes. Stability improvements.

