In Florence the risk of the auction being deserted was averted. Mayor Nardella: “Today is an important day”

11 December 2023 (modified at 3.57pm) – Florence

Two offers submitted and final award which will take place by December 31st. The tender for the redevelopment works of the Artemio Franchi stadium has officially closed and two interested companies have presented themselves. Today the rup (sole manager of the project) will appoint the judging commission which will open the offers tomorrow and immediately afterwards will get to work on the technical evaluation, with the award to be made by the end of the year. The works, according to the municipal administration’s roadmap, will begin in January (and must be completed by 2026). The danger that the auction could go deserted, as happened last June, has therefore been averted. Positive news for the Municipality which adds to the opening of Fiorentina in recent days.

The club has in fact defined the renovation of the Franchi as “a serious project”, effectively opening up to a collaboration, even if the terms and conditions are still to be understood. Dialogues and further discussions with the Minister for Sport, Andrea Abodi, will therefore also be fundamental. And not only that. Two questions remain open: first of all the mayor Dario Nardella will have to do everything possible to find another 55 million euros first allocated and then defunded by the Government (at the moment the project can count on around 150 million), secondly it remains to be understood where will go to play Fiorentina during the works. A serious and urgent problem. The “Castellani” in Empoli, despite the many doubts, remains one of the hypotheses, but not even the possibility of remaining at the Franchi during the works has been completely archived, even if with reduced capacity and with a work plan that would to be reprogrammed.

Dario Nardella, mayor of Florence, also expressed his opinion on the matter, saying he was optimistic about the success of the operations: “Today is a very important day. The fact that two offers were presented confirms the correctness and quality of the tender and gives us confidence for the next steps. We have achieved a goal that was unthinkable until a few months ago, for the good of the Campo di Marte neighborhood and the entire city. Constant and fruitful contacts continue with Fiorentina for all phases of the project’s development and the related logistical implications.”

