The two actors remain excited about the possibility of reprising their characters in the Marvel universe.

After many difficulties in getting the film off the ground, 2023 finally seemed like it was going to be the year in which Deadpool 3 was going to finish filming. However, the stubbornness of the studios for not negotiating fair salaries for their actors and scriptwriters ended up paralyzing the industry for several months due to strikes.

However, all that is already past and the actors and those responsible for Deadpool 3 They are only focused on returning to filming as soon as possible to reach July 26, 2024, the date on which the film is released in which Ryan Reynolds returns as the Merc with a Mouth and Hugh Jackman as the mutant Wolverine.

And in order to be released in July, the filming of the third installment of Deadpool It has to be resumed as soon as possible, according to the first information in January 2024, and for this Jackman is already preparing, shaving his beard with the characteristic two tips of his character, Wolverine, as he himself has shared in Twitter.

But he has not been the only one to show his enthusiasm for returning to the film directed by Shawn Levy, since Reynolds has decided to make a photographic summary of his 2023 sharing on the Instagram carousel a photo with Deadpool's full suit, which seems quite improved compared to the previous films.

The premiere of Wolverine from the comics in the cinema

But Deadpool 3 will not only mark the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, a character he had supposedly said goodbye to with the movie Logan, but it will also It will be the first time that the classic yellow suit is seen on the big screen. that the mutant has always looked like in the comics.

A fact that is marked by the inclusion of the Deadpool saga in the UCM, because as its director, Shawn Levy, has confessed, the appearance of the yellow suit in the film has happened after an express request from the CEO of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige.