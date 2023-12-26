Todd Phillips gives us two images from the film to celebrate Christmas Day in style.

2024 starts soon with a barrage of films that many of us have already analyzed to see which ones we are most looking forward to. Being the fallow year that James Gunn is going to leave between the already concluded DC Extended Universe, ending in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and the new DC Universe, which will begin with Superman: Legacy, it might seem that there is nothing to see in that area.

However, omitting Joker: Folie à Deux from the calendar would be a crime. The sequel to the movie which won two Oscars will hit theaters in October 2024.

Joaquin Phoenix will once again get into the shoes of Arthur Fleck to face the consequences of his actions in Joker and, since sharing is living, he will have Harley Quinn to help you carry the burden of your mental problems.

Lady Gaga will be in charge of playing the Joker's romantic interest in the film, which will once again feature Todd Phillips to the controls.

Joker: Folie à Deux wants to be one of the big events of 2024

It is Todd Phillips himself who has become a reliable source of information related to the dc movieincluding some images that he himself has shared through his social networks.

On Christmas Day, Phillips had a very special gift prepared for fans: two images from the film to continue whetting their appetites ahead of its next release in fall 2024.

The first image shows Arthur Fleck in his Arkham psychiatric cell, while the second presents the Joker with his facial makeup already Harleen Quinzelapparently before Fleck drags her into madness.

Much of Joker: Folie à Deux will take place in Arkham and will feature numerous musical numbers that will bring out the full potential of a star like Lady Gaga. The DC movie, belonging to the branch Elseworldshits theaters in early October 2024.

Launch:

October 3, 2024

