We have a new discovery! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about some caves they have found. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

It seems that these caves are very special. A Japanese player has discovered two hidden caves at Area Zero and shared his findings on social networks. These caves are unlocked after completing the DLC's main story and thoroughly exploring the area. The player found a level 80 Garchomp and other rare items in these caves, receiving praise for their discoveries.

You can see what they look like below in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple:

As you can see, the DLC continues to offer surprises and challenges to players. After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

