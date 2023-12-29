Cake celebrates the second crossing of a continent and after Africa comes North America: two motorcyclists XX and YY have in fact covered the coast to coast and are the first women on an electric motorbike to do so

December 29, 2023

Let's go back to talking about it once again Cake because apparently “the adventure virus” has spread in the Swedish company! After Sinje Gottwald's crossing from Barcelona to Cape Town riding a Kalk, they can post the crossing of another continent from east to west on the company noticeboard. Jackie Rosensteinsales director of Cake Us, supported by her friend Bobbie Long drove another Kalk from one coast to the other in the States setting a new record. Starting from New York, they traveled along the historic Route 66, ending their zero-emission race in Los Angeles, in Marina Del Ray, adding another piece to what Cake now calls – not without emphasis – “Electric Conquest of Continents”. “The electric conquest of the continents is not just about demonstrating the capabilities of our electric motorcycles,” he said Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake – “The expedition took them across a variety of landscapes and climates, pushing the limits of CAKE electric motorcycles and demonstrating the brand's dedication to pioneering technology and eco-friendliness. Jackie Rosenstein and Bobbie Long, two passionate motorcycle lovers , have undertaken an incredible feat: to become the first female couple to ride electric motorcycles in all of North America. We are honored that Jackie and Bobbie, following in Sinje's footsteps, have taken on this formidable challenge and are an inspiration to many others.”

“The Electric Conquest of Continents project has been continually inspired by Sinje Gottwald, whose adventurous spirit led her to embark on a solo journey across Africa. Jackie and Bobbie's journey is one step further in proving the feasibility of even such demanding journeys with light and zero-emission vehicles”, he commented Mark Bense, Cake's head of operations for North America.

These expeditions not only aim to promote sustainable transportation and the exhilarating experience of silent riding, but also to demonstrate the robustness and adaptability of Cake electric motorcycles in the most challenging situations. And who better than a woman can demonstrate this to us? The fact that both missions were carried out by motorcyclists adds further symbolic value.

Two girls cross the USA on an electric motorbike: second continent for Cake!