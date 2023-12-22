Fortunately, in the case of Dark Souls II, only the PS3 and Xbox 360 servers will be closed. Bad news for fans of the Armored Core mecha saga.

It's always a shame to have to say goodbye to a video game. Sometimes it's because the license terms expire, making the game unable to be purchased digitally again. This happened to Forza Motorsport 7 or The Crew.

Other times, however, studies they decide to close the servers, which prevents us from playing those games online. If they exist on newer consoles, it's not really a drama either.

But what if they are exclusive games from previous generations? In that case, it is a very big deal, as happens to a very beloved game of FromSoftware, creadores de Bloodborne, Dark Souls o Elden Ring.

We are sorry to inform you that, in 2024, The servers of these two titles will close forever. Be careful, because we are talking about the original versions of PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360.

They are two of FromSoftware's most beloved games, such as Dark Souls II (the original from 2014) and Armored Core: Verdict Day, the most recent installment until the arrival of Fires of Rubicon.

The farewell of two greats at FromSoftware

will be next March 31, 2024 when the servers of both games are shut down forever on PS3 and Xbox 360. As of this date, these two titles will no longer be able to be played online on these systems.

At least, in the case of Dark Souls 2, this measure does not affect the rest of the versions. Remember that the 2014 soulslike is also available for PC and PS4/Xbox One consoles.

It is more dramatic in the case of Armored Core: Verdict Day, because the 2013 action game is exclusive to PS3 and Xbox 360 (it wouldn't even reach PC).

FromSoftware has indicated some aspects related to each of the games, and How will the closure affect from the servers to the community.

In Dark Souls II, ''asynchronous online elements such as shadows, bloodstains, and messages, as well as multiplayer elements such as cooperative play, invasions, and duels,'' will be removed.

With Armored Core: Verdict Day, the following features will be removed. Besides, trophies that require online play will be disabled, as will the Soldier Model DLC.

World mode. Characteristics of mercenaries. Personalization of the territory. Classification. Team menus. Other features linked to online items.

It's a shame, but it's common for game servers from 10 or more years ago to close. The maintenance of these servers It costs studios money, and sometimes it's not worth keeping them open due to the low influx of players.

If you were a lover of online modes of Armored Core: Verdict Day, we recommend trying Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. And for those nostalgic for Dark Souls 2you can continue playing it on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.