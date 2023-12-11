Suara.com – Vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 2, Gibran Rakabuming Raka chose to take two days off, starting Monday-Tuesday 11-12 December 2023.

Gibran took this leave ahead of the first presidential and vice presidential debate at the KPU tomorrow.

Secretary of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Nusron Wahid, said Gibran was in Jakarta on two days’ leave.

“Monday-Tuesday we will be in Jakarta preparing for the debate,” Nusron told reporters, Monday (11/12/2023).

Separately, based on the vice presidential candidate’s schedule, Gibran is scheduled to do blusukan at two points in Jakarta today.

First, Gibran was scheduled to visit Pasar Rumput, South Jakarta.

Second, Gibran is scheduled to continue visiting residents of Pasar Manggis Village.

Suara.com monitored the Grass Market location, until this news was written, Gibran had not yet arrived.

A number of residents who knew about Gibran’s planned arrival were already waiting around the location.