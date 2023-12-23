Suara.com – PT Jasa Marga (Persero) Tbk recorded 53 thousand vehicles leaving Jakarta via the Jakarta-Cikampek Toll Road from the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate (GT), West Java, two days before Christmas Day or H-2 Christmas on Saturday (23/12/2023 ).

Quoted from the Antara news agency, vehicle traffic flow at GT Cikampek Utama runs smoothly in both directions, both exiting Jakarta towards Palimanan and the reverse direction. Before 21.00 WIB, 53,490 vehicles were recorded passing through the Cikampek Utama GT towards Palimanan. Meanwhile, there were 19,772 vehicles entering Jakarta.

Contraflow policy–or a traffic management system that can change the normal direction of vehicle flow on toll roads. This traffic engineering system requires motorists to go in the opposite direction, carried out at the discretion of the police – it has been implemented at the discretion of the police since 06.35 WIB due to traffic congestion during the Christmas and New Year holidays or Christmas holidays.

Police enforce contraflow on the Japek toll road towards Cikampek. As an illustration (Suara.com/Yacub).

Initially, the contraflow was implemented from Km 55 to 65. Then at 07.00 WIB, the contraflow implementation was extended from Km 47 to 65. Then the contraflow was advanced from Km 36 to Km 65 to reduce traffic congestion.

According to the Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, traffic engineering in the form of contraflow which was carried out to reduce traffic congestion on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road was appropriate.

“The traffic engineering through contraflow carried out by the National Police Traffic Corps to reduce congestion is appropriate,” explained Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy in a written statement on Saturday (23/12/2023), after inspecting the rest area of ​​the Jakarta-Cikampek Km 57 Toll Road, Karawang Regency with the Minister of Transportation. Budi Karya Sumadi, Kakorlantas Polri Aan Suhanan, and Acting Governor of West Java Bey Machmuddin.

This review was carried out to check the density of vehicle traffic on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road, which is predicted to experience its peak tonight.

During this Christmas holiday, PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol also optimized transaction services at the Cikampek Utama Toll Gate by operating a total of 18 toll booths from the normal condition of 15 toll booths.

Apart from that, an additional 16 mobile reader units were also prepared to increase transaction capacity. The aim is to maintain traffic flow on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road towards the Cipali toll road so that it remains smooth during the Christmas holidays.

Apart from that, the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road to West Java, especially to the Gadog area, Puncak Bogor is still being monitored as normal but we must remain vigilant.

Furthermore, Coordinating Minister Muhadjir Effendy said that he still found trucks with three axles or more that were still operating even though temporary restrictions had been imposed during the Christmas holidays.

On the same occasion, Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi asked Korlantas Polri to enforce the law against three-axle truck drivers who violate the provisions of the temporary restrictions on goods vehicles.

“We also ask logistics operators to comply with the circular that has been issued regarding restrictions on three or more axle truck vehicles,” explained Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi.

Kakorlantas Polri Aan Suhanan said he would make stricter law enforcement efforts for trucks with three axles or more that are still operating on toll roads in order to expedite and improve the safety and security of public travel.

Based on data from Korlantas Polri, the increase in vehicle flow on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road section began to occur on Saturday (23/12/2023) at 06.00 WIB with around 7,000 vehicles passing. Until now, to reduce congestion on this section, traffic engineering has been carried out using a two-lane contraflow. Korlantas extended the contraflow from Km 47 to Km 36.

Also present at this review were West Java Regional Police Chief Achmad Wiyagus, Jasa Raharja Managing Director Rivan Purwantono, Traffic Director of the Directorate General of Land Transportation Ahmad Yani, Jasa Marga Managing Director Syukur Surbakti.

The latest news is that the contraflow traffic engineering on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road which was implemented on Saturday morning has been stopped after the traffic density became increasingly thawed. This was explained by Ria Marlinda Paallo, VP Corporate Secretary and Legal of PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol.

The contraflow traffic engineering that was implemented since Saturday morning was stopped at 20.00 WIB after traffic flow gradually returned to normal.

Ria Marlinda Paallo said that on Saturday evening, after the contraflow was stopped, traffic flow on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road was observed to be busy smoothly in both directions.