We receive an interesting announcement related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post below, we can learn that The Pokémon Company has released new content and streaming platforms. Are these:

Pokemon 4Ever: Ash, Misty and Brock find Celebi, a singular capable of time travel. They must protect it from a villain called the Iron Masked Man with the help of Sammy, a young man transported from the past.

Pokémon Heroes: In the city of Altomare, Latias and Latios, both legendary, are pursued by two thieves, Annie and Oakley, who are searching for a special jewel. Ash and his friends join together to save the mons and the city.

Two classic adventures from the franchise, available digitally just in time for Christmas! You can check its availability on the official website.

