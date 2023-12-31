Twitter (X) is a platform that has given a lot to talk about in recent months, mainly due to the changes that its current owner has implemented, Elon Musk. Many of them have been poorly received, but apparently one more would be on the way and it would be a positive one for the users of PlayStation and even Xbox and Nintendo.

The recent changes made to Twitter negatively impacted gaming consoles. Sony y Microsoftto such an extent that its users lost several functions related to the social network, such as viewing publications or sharing videos or various activities through the console.

Can you stream on Twitter with PlayStation or Xbox consoles?

Musk mentioned that he would take action on the matter and now he has just assured that he would not only work on the above, but that he would also be preparing one more integration with Twitter.

We are talking about the ability to stream, directly from the consoles PlayStation y Xbox. Let us remember that interaction before was limited to sharing activities such as obtaining trophies o view social network posts in these systems, but nothing streaming.

Taking the above into account, the Twitter personality Alex Jones questioned Musk about the possibility of launching an application to enable the streaming on consoles, precisely PlayStation 5.

Direct streaming to Twitter could be on the way to PlayStation 5 and Xbox

“I would be happy to pay anything to be able to streamer directly from me PS5 a X (Twitter)“Jones commented. Not everyone stremean your games from PC, is there any chance we can make a deal with video game consoles to put X in their stores as a streaming?”.

What is striking is that Musk addressed the concern and responded that they were working on it, without offering more details about it.

“Yep, we're working on it,” he said succinctly. Musk.

Nothing was said about Nintendo Switchso it is unknown if this platform would also be contemplated.

