Twitch on PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch y mobiles con Android e iOS had some changes for his meta Topless which were soon reversed. But the platform of streaming by Amazon y rival Kick opened the season.

These changes and return to orthodox norms on the purple web have caused many OnlyFans models and other adult pages to see the limit of how far they can broadcast.

He panorama of broadcasting live through Twitch has changed lately these weeks, because it is clear that when you open a door the current ends up flooding everything.

Best gaming routers to speed up your internet connection

If you need the fastest and most stable connection possible when playing, here you can consult a list of top-level gaming routers.

See list

And now there is other streamers who are taking the meta by the horns and taking it to another level, they appear 'naked' live and with self-censorship through some bars their parts are covered.

Through various social networks and as we read on Dexerto, there are some clips of the 'Firedancer' model that are circulating and where she appears in apparent nudity and with these fixed bars in streaming.

The aforementioned media claims that the clip spread like wildfire, receiving more than 100,000 views in one day and leaving many users both impressed and disgusted; just like the 'topless' meta at the time.

But as could be obvious, the model was not naked. In another clip you can see that her censor bar disappears without further ado and reveals that the streamer de Twitch she was wearing a bra; This made her panic, causing her to cover herself.

“A new meta just arrived,” said one Reddit user, or “How cheesy can we be? This is the limit,” another person commented.

There is one redditor who got fed up and demanded that the Amazon platform take action: “Twitch just ban this shit… it's fucking sad to see what Twitch has become.”

And Twitch's topless meta continues to advance

The purple streaming platform has yet to comment on all this, but seeing what they have done in recent days and that they only had a few bans, it is possible that many have thrown in the towel.

He Twitch's controversial topless meta evolves in the most unexpected waysbut what could not be foreseen were these direct with self-censorship bars.

And also

Discover more about José David Muñoz, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more