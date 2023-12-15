On December 13, Twitch updated its sexual content policy after a group of streamers somewhat forced it to change its position. It is that for many users the rules were not very clear. In fact, in recent days a series of broadcasts appeared, such as those of the cosplayer Morgpie, that suggested scenes of nudity, but it was not known whether or not they were within what was allowed by the platform.

Twitch attempted to address this situation by unifying its two sexual content policies. So some scenes that were previously prohibited became allowed, although with an explicit content label. Specifically, one of them targeted artistic representations of nudity, that is, fictional content focused on intimate body parts (drawn, animated or sculpted) regardless of gender.

Twitch will no longer allow artistic nudity

Two days after implementing the aforementioned change, Twitch has taken a step back from everything that has to do with “artistic nudity.” The service owned by Amazon announced this Friday that “the representations of real or fictitious nudes” are banned again, a movement that maintains that artificial intelligence can be used to create images practically indistinguishable from reality.

The point Twitch makes is quite true. Generative AI is advancing in leaps and bounds, which means that many images or videos look photorealistic. Certainly a challenge emerges here when it comes to identifying what has been generated by algorithms and what is real on the Internet. The platform also points out that it has rushed to remove sexual content that violated the new sexual policy.





It should be noted that not all changes implemented since last Wednesday have been left without effect. Content that highlights body parts such as breasts, buttocks, or the pelvic region (even if they are completely covered by clothing), as well as body art featuring breasts and buttocks (regardless of gender), and twerking, grinding, and pole dancing are still allowed on the platform.

It is also important to keep in mind that, even with the latest changes, Twitch has not allowed full or partial nudity. There have also been no changes in relation to sexual games, sexual violence or pornography, which continue to be completely prohibited. Twitch may not have fulfilled its initial mission of making its guidelines clearer after all. A good idea is to analyze them carefully.

