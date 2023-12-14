The purple platform decides to update its own rules on sexual content after criticism over the “Topless” meta controversy, although it has not satisfied the majority; even though there are twerking celebrations.

Twitch is seen on PCSteam Deck, PS4, PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch y mobiles con Android e iOSbut the platform of Amazon and Kick's rival takes action for him meta from “Topless”. Of course, they have only updated their rules of sexual content.

The website focused on streaming decided to 'improve' the regulations regarding this type of live shows due to everything that was happening these days around the new live shows that more girls and models are carrying out on the web.

It all happened because 'Morgpie' decided to do one of these live shows, giving birth to a new 'meta' on the platform. This went viral, others did similar practices and at this point there is little more to tell.

What made it controversial was that the streamer seemed to be naked from the waist up, although 3 days later Morgpie was banned; as they say on Dexerto. After this period of time, Twitch decided to speak.

In response to feedback from other streamers about its policies, Twitch issued a social media message saying it had rolled out a major update to its “approach to sexual content.”

In its publication through the red social de Elon Musk, Twitch clarifies some important changes from the update; Like now they allow this type of live shows.

They say that “content that 'deliberately highlights the breasts, buttocks or pelvic region', even when fully clothed” is not pursued as long as it is properly labeled.

This is in line with one of the 3 reasons they gave Morgpie for his ban, but they admit in passing that his previous perspective on this “was not in line with industry standards and female-looking streamers were penalized in a way disproportionate.”

Other policies previously prohibited and now allowed with label are “exposed fictitious female-looking breasts (…) or completely exposed genitals and buttocks, regardless of gender” and “erotic dances involving undressing or undressing gestures.”

Twitch changes course and adapts its policies

Certain dances such as “twerking, grinding and pole dancing are now allowed without label”, but streams of drug and alcohol use and excessive tobacco use, violent graphic content, gambling and explicit content will no longer be included in the recommendations shelves of start.

This supposes a major change to Twitch policies about these contents, something that even xQc adapts. What does this look like? change after the controversy of the goal “Topless”?