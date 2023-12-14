In recent days, the Twitch platform has been involved in controversy due to the new trend that is invading the platform: “meta-topless”, in which several streamers (some who are also part of Only Fans) have become They went viral for being naked in their broadcasts, but cutting the camera just before they reach their breasts to avoid sexual content policies.

As a consequence, many people complained and yesterday we told you how Twitch banned the streamer Morgpie due to the complaints she was receiving from users, although the girl commented to Dexerto that she was always dressed and the camera angle only gave the impression of the opposite. “I guess what really scares people is the implied nudity,” she said.

Well, the purple platform has decided to make a change in its policies and from now on they will allow this type of content as long as it is labeled as content only for adults. This was made known through a statement on their website detailing that “from now on, within the Community Guidelines, the Sexually Suggestive Content and Sexually Explicit Content policies will be unified into a single Sexual Content Policy.”

In addition, they emphasized that since last June, labels have been available to identify content that is not suitable for all audiences. “We believe that accurately labeling content is key to helping viewers get the experience they expect, and now that sexual content can be labeled appropriately with labels, we believe some of the old policies are no longer necessary.”

They added that all of these changes were made since the previous rules “were not in line with industry standards and, as a result, female-looking streamers were disproportionately penalized.”

The new OnlyFans?

What does this all mean? Well, as long as it is specified that the transmission is for adults, for example, creators can show “content that deliberately highlights the breasts, buttocks or pelvic area, even if they are completely covered with clothing.”

Also, artists will be able to make “Not Safe For Work” (NSFW) content that has “exposed fictitious female-looking breasts (drawn, animated or sculpted) or completely exposed genitals and buttocks, regardless of gender.”

Erotic and provocative dances that involve undressing or performing undressing gestures, such as striptease, will be permitted with etiquette. On the other hand, dances such as twerking, grinding and pole dancing can be done without the need to rate the content for those over 18 years of age.

All these modifications will be applied immediately and although some users are satisfied with these new measures. For Twitch veterans, the change and evolution that the platform has undergone, which, at first, focused on gameplay and watching people play, is “disturbing.” Although that remains its greatest attraction, its popularity and versatility has attracted the attention of other types of audiences and audiences on the Internet and with that alone, it is transforming it into something more.

What do you think of these new policies, how will they affect Twitch in the future?

