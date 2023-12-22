Twitch has not had it easy when it comes to moderating certain content, since in one way or another, streamers have managed to make broadcasts with adult content, but technically without showing anything. And after it became a fashion to appear naked in live shows, but only showing the shoulders, now a new trend has been added: making naked streams but, “pixelating”.

This also comes in the midst of a controversy over several changes to the platform's policies, due to the invasion of sexual content and furry images in the art category. And the streamers took advantage of the new rules to transmit in different ways, creating the illusion that they were naked. But then and in the midst of criticism and user demands, a streamer has decided to go one step further, broadcasting clearly naked or with little clothing, but with the image pixelated.

This is lara6683, who streams playing the piano and who joined the new trend, following Amouranth's example by streaming with real censorship bars on his body, instead of imposing them digitally. But then she came up with an innovative idea to twist the “implied nudity” trend, which led to it going viral.

During her broadcast, Lara began playing the piano while apparently naked, which cannot be confirmed since her body was completely pixelated.

A new trend that she herself apparently realized she had created, sharing a clip of her broadcast on X/Twitter, saying: “A new meta has appeared.”

For now, her channel is active so it must be deduced that Twitch has not banned her for this, although perhaps after these clips were shared massively, the ban ends up happening. This since Twitch's community guidelines state that streamers are “prohibited from transmitting or uploading content that contains depictions of real or fictional nudity,” including pixelation.

