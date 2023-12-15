It was a comment that was repeated a lot yesterday. The new rules of conduct that Twitch released yesterday regarding explicit content opened a door to those users who wanted use sexuality as bait to monopolize more views and subscriptions, inevitably turning the streaming service into a kind of somewhat strange online sexual broadcasting portal. Luckily, it seems that the company has rectified it.

Index

See all sections

No more suggestive nudity

They haven't even lasted 24 hours. Yesterday afternoon, Twitch's Just Chatting channel had become a showcase to see who was capable of teaching the most without violating the service's conditions of use. And as they were officially informed, from now on artistic nudes would be accepted and, especially, it would be allowed to highlight breasts, buttocks or the pelvic area in live broadcasts.

This, far from offering freedom of expression, what it achieved was that it opened a door to content that was very far from the themes that usually exist on Twitch, hence the community of both creators and viewers shouted. heaven.

And the fate of the service with this type of measures was more than evident, and the difference between that and a cam website for live models was increasingly smaller. It is true that all these contents had to be labeled with the Explicit Content categorybut the freedom and ease with which they could find themselves in a portal with clearly minors in attendance was, to say the least, strange.

Well, after a wave of negative comments and seeing how the community responded negatively about it, Twitch has decided to cancel the changes and has reversed some of the points they had proposed.

Changes, but with doubts

The problem is that the published press release continues to leave doubts about it. The note talks about the prohibition of artistic nudes, since apparently many users had used the normal one to get attention in a very explicit way that technically respected the rules, but that ultimately sought explicitness to capture attention .

The statement talks about digital representations of nudity, which would refer to digital creations, for example, in Photoshop, 3D creations and even creations with artificial intelligence. And it is in this last point where they highlight the problem, since an AI could generate content that we would not know the difference between artificial content or real photographic content.

And what about semi-naked breasts?

The wave of streams that generated all these changes was the streamers partially showing their breasts. This description was specifically included in the new explicit content rules, but has not been described in the new rectification.

Twitch has announced that they will update their content guide, and that will be when we finally know how the whole thing turns out. Meanwhile, at the time of writing these lines, live videos with suggestive shots and positions continue to appear.

A correction for a new release?

With the changes reverted and with greater control over explicit content, it now remains to be seen if Twitch will forget the vein ahead of them. Because let's be honest, the demand from both content creators and viewers that exists for this type of content is very high, and although the first way of introducing it has not been the correct one, some type of independent portal linked to the brand could be beneficial for the company.

Fuente: Twitch