After rectifying and eliminating some of the rules introduced in its explicit content policy, Twitch still has a serious problem with the type of content that some streamers upload to the network, since the service is filling up with live shows where apparently naked girls hide its intimacies with black bars that leave total freedom to the imagination.

The law cheats

Since some users (mostly girls) began to appear on camera without underwear but hiding their breasts to the limit, this type of content has proliferated on the streaming service, accumulating views and, consequently, generating income. Technically the content is valid. Nothing is taught, nothing is encouraged, and it is labeled as explicit content with the corresponding category.

The problem is that it is quite difficult to navigate certain categories, such as Just Chatting, where there are supposedly people talking on camera telling their things and where previews with naked girls with digital censorship have been flooded.

Renowned streamers like Alexelcapo have harshly criticized what happened, alleging that he himself enters Twitch by directly accessing his channel, and even if he is not interested in that type of content, it appears as recommended streamings in the carousel, making it impossible avoid them.

Where are the games?

Yes, the gaming categories on Twitch are still infinitely larger than the Just Chatting category where these daring directs are found, but it is still annoying that this type of content floods the service. Because let's not fool ourselves, on Twitch the largest audience is between 15 and 18 years old (official figures speak of 45% of the audience between 16 and 24 years old), so accessing this type of content with total freedom is a problem.

But at the moment the only thing the company seems to look at is income, and with girls who show the numbers they can only grow even more with many more views, donations, advertisements and subscriptions. Still, it seems that some types of bans are being applied, but we don't know if all the accounts that used the censor bars have been banned for it.

A turn towards OnlyFans Light

It seemed that the company had backed down, but the only thing they have done is avoid showing directly explicit content under the excuse of being “artistic content.” The first hours with the approved rule were a total mess on the network, so the company canceled the proposal and returned to the previous rules, which do allow you to show almost everything if you show almost nothing.

