For a few days now, some Twitch viewers have been a little baffled after seeing how A new trend is making its way onto the platform: “topless”. The controversy came mainly from the streamer, cosplayer and model “Morgpie”, who went viral for several live shows in which it seems that she is completely naked in front of the camera (in reality she is not, since the shot is cut just before reaching the breasts). A strategy to circumvent platform regulations and optimize your channel.

Like her, other streamers have broadcast similar content, giving rise to a debate about whether or not this a priori unjustified content violates Twitch's sexually explicit content policies. Now the platform has spoken. And it has changed everything forever.

The controversy. Once again, Twitch, the star platform for broadcasting live content, is at the epicenter of a controversy. As with video games, from time to time some streamers discover an effective shortcut to gain views, something known as “meta.” Two years ago, as we analyzed it at Xataka, it was the Hot Tubs (basically streamers in bikinis soaking in inflatable bathtubs), last year it became fashionable to make somewhat risqué ASMR videos (we also told it), and now it's directly the nudes.

Until now, Twitch's rules specifically prohibited the exposure of “breasts with exposed nipples” unless breastfeeding was involved. In the case of “Morgpie”, although it did not technically violate these rules, its content has sparked some complaints among the community and a conversation about the terms of sexually suggestive content.

New policies on Twitch. But what was prohibited until now is no longer prohibited. Or, at least, many of these practices. Today the platform has applied certain changes to its content policy in which creators will be allowed to show certain nudity when it comes to artistic expressions, as well as performing erotic dances, among other new measures.

Specifically, it is allowed to highlight parts of the body such as breasts, butt and pelvic region; show drawings, sculptures, animations, among other artistic expressions of women showing intimate parts of the body; create art (tattoos) or write about intimate areas of the body, such as breasts, butt, and pelvic area; and erotic dances such as striptease, twerking, grinding and pole dancing.

Because? From the company, which has been part of Amazon since 2014, they point out that the decision is due to requests from the artistic community of Twitch, who criticized the impossibility of showing their work due to the rules around sexual content. But from the company's recent statement it can be understood that the decision goes much further than that. Angela Hession, Twitch's director of customer trust, says the platform updated its policies after receiving consistent feedback from streamers that certain content was “confusing and that it can be difficult to know how it will be interpreted.”

Now, with the new update, instead of having separate rules for sexually suggestive content and sexually explicit content sections, Twitch has merged the two into one Sexual Content Policy within the Community Guidelines. The company further emphasizes that the previous policy “was not in line with industry standards and resulted in streamers who hosted such content being disproportionately penalized.”

But be careful. It should be noted that Twitch still does not allow streamers to be fully or partially naked. Although it has relaxed its regulations, it does not open the door to sexual games, sexual violence or pornography. And fictitious sexual acts or masturbation remain completely prohibited. Users also cannot view on the home page any live videos with labels indicating drugs or excessive tobacco use, violent and graphic depictions or sexual themes.

Labeling, key. Twitch launched Content Classification Labels (CCL) in June recognizing that “some content permitted on the service may not be appropriate for all audiences.” For the company, with these labels in play, some of the previous policy restrictions are no longer as necessary. When a creator applies a tag, viewers must give explicit consent before they can begin watching a live stream. According to Twitch, if streamers do not use a tag properly, they will receive warnings and may even be temporarily banned.

The tendency. It should be noted that these changes related to suggestive content, far from controversy, could be pursuing another goal: attracting a larger audience. After its best years during the pandemic, Twitch's audience has begun to stagnate. According to data from TwitchTracker, the average audience is around two and a half million viewers in 2023, well below the six and a half million in 2021. Relaxing content regulations could help increase viewership, viewing time and amount of donations to creators. It's something we're already seeing.

