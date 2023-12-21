December has been a complicated and strange month for Twitch, as the purple platform has had to deal with the number of streamers who abuse the site's vague policies to transmit implicit sexual content without any consequences.

Last week the company announced a change in its policies that allowed this type of content as long as it was explicitly indicated that it was for adults. However, just a couple of days later, they decided to reverse this and ban real or fictional nudity on Twitch again, which has caused more confusion throughout the community.

Now, the so-called “meta-topless” has evolved to such a point that streamers are appearing who have decided to place censorship bars both in the area of ​​their breasts and in the pelvic area, further suggesting that they are without clothes but without being so explicit so that they are detected and banned.

As a result, users have indignantly reported these actions and Twitch has begun to take action to stop this. The firedancer and Morgpie channels, which were the most notorious for engaging in this type of behavior in their broadcasts, have been banned. “Thank you Twitch for seeing that your policies are wrong, but if you unban them 3 days later and this is already the sixth ban, it is of no use,” the user wrote on X @DrakeoutYT.

While others highlighted how the platforms have little by little become exclusively for adults only. “Years ago you would go to YouTube and they would show you on the cover a random game in Nuketown, Pokemon in 1 minute and Ronaldinho craziest skills ever. Now a 12-year-old kid goes on Twitch and on the main page this appears in recommended xd,” he wrote @Baptistaooo about streamer lara6683, who is becoming a trend for playing the piano while applying a pixelated effect on her body to… you know what.

At the moment, there have been no more communications or updates from the purple platform about this situation, we will have to see if there are still bans over the next few days and see what the content creators will do to continue spreading this trend on the site that does It stopped being about streaming video games for a long time.

