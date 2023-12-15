Many streamers always try to find a loophole in Twitch's policies to take advantage of and improve their exposure on the platform, especially when it involves nudity or sexuality. A new meta caused the company to alter its policies to allow artistic nudity, but it caused so much concern that those responsible eventually backed down.

In the middle of this week, Twitch revealed its plans to approach the always stigmatized sexual content that many users flirt with and causes bans.

Twitch admitted all this sexual content on its platform

In order to make this whole issue clearer, the company announced that it would allow sexual content that was previously prohibited, such as videos with a focus on the breasts, buttocks or pelvic region (even with clothes), writing on breasts or buttocks, erotic dances or people taking off their clothes, as well as the presentation of sculptures, animations or drawings of naked fictional characters (which would be considered artistic nudity; sexual acts or self-stimulation would remain prohibited).

The above provided that the appropriate label was placed so that viewers know that there is a sexual theme. Even popular dances such as perreo, grinding and pole dancing would be allowed without the need for classification or labels.

Likewise, it was determined pertinent that this type of content would not appear on the home page, but would remain on the platform, as many users feel “uncomfortable” with previews of sexual or suggestive material. Content with the theme of drugs, intoxication, excessive use of tobacco, violence, graphic material, gambling would not be displayed on the home page either.

Twitch reverses changes and bans fictional artistic nudes again

However, it didn't take long for the company to back down not on erotic dances, suggestive videos or suggestively removing clothes, but on fictitious nudity.

A couple of days after the changes, Twitch acknowledged that there were artists who broke the rules, while others followed them, but their works “worried the community” and Twitch as well, and apparently the main culprit is artificial intelligence .

Artificial intelligence caused Twitch to ban artistic nudes again

“After reflection, we have decided that we went too far with this change. Graphic depictions of nudity present a challenge: AI can be used to create realistic images, and it can be difficult to distinguish between digital art and photography,” said Dan Clancy, CEO of the company.

Thus, Twitch has just reverted the changes to artistic nudity, so it will not be possible to see “neither real nor fictional nudity” on the platform regardless of the medium (it does not apply to adult video games).

“While I would have liked to have predicted these consequences, part of our job is to make adjustments that serve the community. I apologize for the confusion this update has caused,” the manager said.

What do you think of the Twitch situation? Tell us in the comments.

