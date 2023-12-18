The screenwriter of the new installment, Mark L. Smith, has given details about the sequel to the iconic 90s film 'Twister'

In an unexpected turn, Mark L. Smith, screenwriter of 'Twisters', has confirmed that the long-awaited sequel to the famous film 'Twister' will have no connection with the original film. This revelation, which emerged in a recent interview with Collider, clears up the doubts and rumors that revolved around the relationship between the two films.

'Twisters', written by Mark L. Smith (known for 'The Boys in the Boat') and directed by Lee Isaac Chung ('Minari'), promises to be a unique cinematic experience, completely separating itself from its predecessor. Scheduled for release in July 2024, the film features an all-star cast, including Glen Powell, Kiernan Shipka, Maura Tierney, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Katy M. O'Brian, David Corenswet, Sasha Lane and Anthony Ramos. Its main classification is as a thriller, but it also covers genres such as action and adventure.

The birth of 'Twisters'

The idea came from a collaboration between Smith and the original director, Joe Kosinski. After presenting his proposal to Steven Spielberg and Frank Marshall, executive producers of the original film, the project received the green light. Although Kosinski bowed out due to scheduling conflicts, Chung took the reins, bringing his unique vision to the story.

Smith has confirmed that 'Twisters' will offer an original story and will not be a direct continuation of 'Twister'. Denying rumors, he assured that the protagonist of the new film will not be the daughter of the characters played by Bill Paxton and Helen Hunt in the first installment. The film seeks to capture the essence of 'Twister', considered an icon in its genre, but from a fresh and renewed perspective.

'Twister', released in 1996, was a phenomenon in natural disaster cinema, notable for its innovative presentation of tornadoes as almost living creatures.. This influence persists in popular culture, and the original film can currently be enjoyed on streaming platforms such as Hulu.

With the arrival of 'Twisters', a new page opens in the history of disaster cinema. Although separate from 'Twister', the new installment promises strong emotions, memorable characters and a fast-paced adventure, all under the direction of Chung, who ventures into a different genre than his previous works. Anticipation builds as fans wait to see how this new film stands in the legacy of its predecessor.

The films of the 90s and their fascination with climate phenomena

The 1990s saw a boom in natural disaster cinema, with 'Twister' being emblematic of this genre. This trend reflected a fascination with the unpredictable force of nature, something that resonated deeply with audiences at the time..

'Dante's Peak' (1997) and 'Volcano' (1997): The Menace of Volcanoes

In 1997, the cinema focused on volcanoes. 'Dante's Peak', starring Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton, and 'Volcano', with Tommy Lee Jones, showed the devastating power of volcanic eruptions. Both films, although with different approaches, captured the tension and human drama in the face of uncontrollable disasters, a theme that 'Twister' had also successfully explored..

'Deep Impact' (1998) and 'Armageddon' (1998): The Terror from Outer Space

1998 was the year of the asteroids. 'Deep Impact' and 'Armageddon', released a few months apart, took the threat to a global scale. These films, like 'Twister,' combined cutting-edge special effects with personal stories of survival and heroism..

These films were not only box office hits, but they also influenced popular culture and how the public perceives natural disasters. 'Twister' and its 90s contemporaries paved the way for a genre that remains popular today, demonstrating that the human struggle against the force of nature is a timeless theme..