Despite being forgotten in terms of video games, Twisted Metal once again gave a lot to talk about this year thanks to the live-action adaptation of the franchise. Nothing had been said about its possible continuationbut fortunately we didn’t have to wait long to find out what there will be Season 2.

The actor and executive producer of the project Anthony Mackie took advantage of his appearance in The Game Awards 2023 not only to joke with the public for a while, but also to reveal the scoop that Twisted Metal will have New episodes.

“No one knows this yet, so you 3 and everyone else are going to be the first. Thanks to our amazing fans, Twisted Metal is returning to Peacock with Season 2!” Mackie said at the event.

When will Twisted Metal Season 2 come out?

Mackie made the announcement, but nothing else was prepared, so fans had to settle for confirmation. However, shortly after Peacock made the formal announcement and gave the first look at the Promotional material from Season 2, starring Sweet Tooth.

Sweet Tooth confirms its return for Season 2 of Twisted Metal

No release date or window was revealed, but the good news is that the producer hinted that there are already story outline and that he is excited to return to work with his personal y stellar cast. It is not ruled out that Season 2 will premiere at the end of 2024, but it is more likely that it will go until 2025.

“To our incredible fans I have to thank the size of Sweet Tooth. I read every comment and was blown away by everyone’s love, support, and great enthusiasm for a paper bag. We are more than grateful to be able to continue the story of John Doe, Quiet y Sweet Tooth as they face off against familiar faces and sinister new foes in the highly anticipated tournament Twisted Metal“said the executive producer of the project. Michael Jonathan Smith.

