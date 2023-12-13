Loading player

On December 13, 2003, twenty years ago, a manhunt that had begun almost eight months earlier came to an end: the special forces of the American army found the Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein hidden in a hole. He was not far from the Iraqi city of Tikrit, he did not resist, was captured and six months later tried by a special Iraqi court. On 5 November 2006 he was sentenced to death, a sentence carried out on 30 December of the same year, by hanging. The capture and death of Saddam Hussein did not put an end to the war in Iraq, which continued until 2011, the date of the first withdrawal of American troops. A new intervention by international forces, led by the United States, was decided in 2014 and lasted until 2021.

The invasion of Iraq by the United States began on 20 March 2003 and was the second contested operation of the so-called “war on terror”, which began after the terrorist attacks carried out by al Qaeda on 11 September 2001 on the Twin Towers of New York and the Pentagon in Washington, where 2,977 civilians died. The United States invaded Afghanistan less than a month after the September 11 attacks, on October 7, 2001, enjoying the support of the bulk of the international community.

During 2002, the administration of President George W. Bush began to circulate among its allies the idea of ​​invading Iraq as well, claiming that the Iraqi president had an arsenal of chemical, biological and perhaps nuclear weapons (collectively defined as ” weapons of mass destruction”) and that he was ready to use them in agreement with terrorist groups such as al Qaeda. The assumption was false, the weapons of mass destruction were never found, and in retrospect the war in Iraq was considered catastrophic and one of the worst mistakes of recent American foreign policy.

A leading member of the Baath Party, Saddam Hussein officially came to power in Iraq in 1979, although he had de facto ruled the country for some years. Having become president, he established a dictatorial and repressive regime, with a strong cult of his image and with constant violations of human rights. With Saddam, the Shiite majority of the population was oppressed by the Sunni minority, of which the dictator was part. Hussein led Iraq first to war with Iran (1980-1988), then between 1990 and 1991 to the invasion of neighboring Kuwait. Only the armed intervention of a coalition of countries managed to push him back within its borders, in what is now remembered as the First Gulf War (the second was in 2003): Saddam, however, remained in power.

Before 1991, Iraq had developed chemical weapons (i.e. those that release toxic or lethal chemical agents, such as chlorine or nerve agent) and biological weapons (i.e. those that use viruses, bacteria or toxins to infect or contaminate the people who are affected) , and also had a backward nuclear program. At the time, Saddam had certainly used chemical weapons in combat, for example against the Kurdish population, but after the end of the First Gulf War Iraq was effectively a failed state: many analysts believed that his regime posed a relatively mild threat to the security of the world.

The United States proceeded with the invasion of Iraq anyway, supported only by the United Kingdom and without a clear and formal UN mandate. The declared objective this time was to overthrow Saddam Hussein's regime: the war was very rapid, in just over a month the capital Baghdad fell first, then Tikrit, the city where the dictator was born. On May 1, 2003, Bush declared the operations concluded and the “mission accomplished.” Saddam Hussein had not appeared in public since the start of the invasion and had fled.

Between July and December 2003, capturing him, dead or alive, became the main objective of Task Force 121, a US special forces unit supported by the First Combat Brigade led by Colonel James Hickey, who would later lead the decisive operation. Over 600 men were involved in the search and twelve different raids were carried out: the US armed forces later said that they had gathered information by capturing and interrogating the families closest to Hussein (the methods of interrogation and the conditions of detention of the prisoners would later be the subject of controversies and journalistic investigations).

At the beginning of December the special unit first captured a former driver of Saddam and then his close collaborator, Ibrahim Omar al Musslit, who according to reconstructions indicated the place where Saddam was hiding. On December 13, after obtaining some confirmations, Operation Red Dawn was launched: the operation took its name from a 1984 film which tells of a hypothetical US war of resistance after an invasion by US troops Soviet, Cuban and Nicaraguan. A few hundred men were deployed in the assault on two different sites, not far from each other. One was a walled farm in Adwar, no more than fifteen kilometers from Tikrit.

American soldiers encountered no armed resistance, arrested two men but initially did not find Saddam. The army was already providing for the evacuation of the troops, when a soldier walking in the courtyard outside the farm moved what looked like a carpet: freed from a thin layer of earth, it hid the entrance to a hole, defined in military jargon “spider hole”. The military procedure was to throw a grenade inside (it could have been the opening of a deeper tunnel), but before doing so a man declared his willingness to surrender and appeared with his hands raised.

Saddam Hussein declared himself the president of Iraq, was hit with the butt of his rifle and immobilized: he had a gun in his hole, which he did not use. The hole was less than two meters deep, and barely wide enough to lie down in. Inside there was a neon light and a duct that allowed air to enter from the outside.

Saddam was handcuffed, hooded and taken by helicopter to Tikrit, to the American base. Searches of the farm highlighted the presence of a taxi, two AK-47 automatic rifles and a suitcase with 750 thousand dollars, in one hundred bills. Saddam had spent at least the last few days there: documents were found and a frugal kitchen stocked with canned food, instant coffee and jam.

The following day, images of a first summary medical examination of the captured dictator were released: he had long hair and a thick gray beard. He was declared a prisoner of war and was interrogated by the CIA, the main foreign intelligence agency, and the FBI, the US police investigative agency. He remained in detention at the American base Camp Cropper until his trial and hanging: in the three years that passed between capture and death sentence, photos of the prisoner filtered through, in violation of the Geneva Conventions, which establish the rights of prisoners of war. The British tabloid Sun published some of her in her underwear, while videos of her hanging and her body ended up on the internet.