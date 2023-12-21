Rereleasing a classic can be done in many ways, for example compilations like the recent Metal Gear Solid Master Collection vol. 1, remakes faithful to the originals like Super Mario RPG or even real refurbishments like Resident Evil 4. In this review, however, we are going to analyze that kind of product that tries to improve the experience and the original code, with Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered. How he will have fared Nightdtive Studios?

The return of Oblivion

Originally released in 2000 Exclusive to Nintendo 64, the work by Acclaim Studios Austin directly follows the events of the second episode. The story begins with Joshua Fireseed being haunted by one strange dream, as well as feeling strong feelings of guilt for what happened to his family. One night, however, some soldiers from Oblivion they attack the protagonists in their sleep, and the fearless warrior decides to sacrifice himself to save his sister and brother. Thus begins the journey of Danielle e Josephin an attempt to defeat the dark planet-devourer and become next prick.

So therefore the introduction will guide us towards the gameplay, and above all towards theambition that the original development team proposed with Turok 3. We will be accompanied by a series of videos, fully dubbedwhich seek to offer a more epic and cinematic approach than their two predecessors.

Nowadays all this certainly makes us remember the past wistfully, but it makes us feel particularly the weight of the years. In the remastered edition it remained faithful to the original experience, although the guys at Nightdive Studios have inserted new patterns and light effects. In various ways this shows the l's even moreoriginal tunes of the product, along with an audio that is far too compressed for 2023… A job to try to recover the original audio would have been interesting, although extremely difficult.

A dark threat

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered it's so a FPS a livelli where the player's goal is always to reach and defeat the boss fight of the moment. In this sense, the original team has particularly distanced itself from the two previous episodes of the franchise, for a good chapter more linear and direct. A choice that, 23 years ago, did not please long-time fans, so much so that even today it is considered the weakest link of the original trilogy.

The guys at Nightdive Studios thus found themselves with a difficult task, that of giving a new light to a product that enthusiasts do not look upon extremely favorably. The American team thus carried out a series of improvementsstarting from 120 FPS, compared to 15/25 of the original, without any kind of bugs or drops during our game. Only this refinement totally changes the gamer's experience, which must be combined with an increase in resolution up to 4K resolution for compatible platforms.

The graphics, although faithful to the original artistic vision and the limitations of the Nintendo 64, are very pleasant to see in motion giving that retro and fascinating touch at the same time. The new textures, although perhaps too realistic compared to the general cartoonish tone, they fit well within the settings. We must not forget all the new lighting sectionwhich in addition to dynamic shadows also offer a greater visibility compared to the omnipresent fog in almost every work for the historic 64-bit console.

Unrecognizable gameplay

Il gameplay Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered is, for better or worse, the same as it was 23 years ago. The game offers a series of levels where you can use the different paraphernalia present in the game, as well as the unique abilities of each individual character. This allows for a linear level design, but at the same time fast and dynamic where versatility and speed are king.

The team at Nightdive Studios has tried every way to improve the player's gaming experience, through some measures that truly make it the best available version of this classic.

This starting from amore modern control setup (both for the mouse and keyboard and for the controller) definitely more suitable than those of the old famous trident. There UI was then modified, both to have a life bar more similar to previous chapters, and for a more intuitive and immediate weapon selection menu. Then there is no shortage of level design changesso as to make the most of the possibilities offered by the playing style.

An excellent job also regarding the sound and musical sector, here completely remastered. The tracks performed by Nelson Everhart fit perfectly into the entire proposed atmosphere, further immersing the player in this battle against Oblivion.

The PC version of this remastered even supports a level editor and official mod support, so as to offer a completely new experience for fans of this franchise. In short, an excellent job for a product that was perhaps too snubbed and ignored for many years. The only flaw is the complete omission of multiplayer mode original, a decision not explained to us and which hopefully will see the intention to add it in the future.

Even the inclusion of one is positively surprising written translation into multiple languages, including Italian. The game does not present any kind of abstruse or complicated dialogues, but this is certainly an excellent way to broaden the possible audience interested in Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion Remastered.