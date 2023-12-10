AgCom’s announcement: “Illegal sites will be blocked within 30 minutes of reporting by the rights holders”

Valerio Piccioni

December 9 – 07:42 – Rome

Maybe we’re there. Maybe the maybe can be removed. It’s true that the fight against pirate streaming in Italy (and not only) has also been a journey full of false starts and the most varied I would like but I can’t, but this time we can see the finish line. Yesterday, the Communications Regulatory Authority announced the launch of the “obscure piece” platform by January 31st. If it is true that a baptism was hypothesized as early as the end of 2023 (the chosen day was yesterday with Juventus-Napoli), the officialization of the timing suggests that at this point there is little, very little left. The law approved with a bipartisan vote by Parliament therefore has the operational legs to walk, or rather run. The objective is declared: to intervene within half an hour to stop the fraudulent viewing of the match or of all the other live events that have been enjoyed illegally in a large-scale clandestine economy, given that this illegal industry has something like three million subscribers in the various areas in which it operates. For football, the operational turning point means very good news given that piracy costs 350 million euros a year. News obviously celebrated with enthusiasm especially by the Serie A League, also protagonist of the technical launch of the operation given that it was the club association itself that made available the platform on which the essential tests were developed to develop the interventions.

Machine to machine

—

But, exactly, how are we technically positioned? We are placed, says the AgCom note, that “the platform is therefore functional. It is now up to the operators who provide access (ISPs) who must block these sites, upon notification from the rights holders, to implement the necessary activities to make the platform operational”. All of this by January 31st. When it will start like this: “The operation of the platform is based on a machine to machine system: the accredited owners, who have already obtained a precautionary measure for the protection of the protected right, in the face of further violations of the same right, can ‘upload’ infringement reports, supported by adequate evidence, onto the platform which automatically directs them to accredited ISPs who block the IP address and/or FQDN (the full domain name) within the next 30 minutes”.

The mechanism

—

In short, a sort of robot that will block access to games. To recap. The report can originate both from the broadcasters and from the Football League itself. The subjects involved in the operations, authorized to report or as subjects who must obscure illegal signals, will have to be accredited by the first month of 2024. And at that point the mechanism becomes automatic and breaks the transmission chain. Obviously whoever reports assumes all responsibility for any incorrect information. And those who are blacked out may have a chance to appeal against the provision, but in the meantime the road that allows “pirate” accessibility finds themselves blocked. All of this, of course, combined with the already existing legislation that punishes not only the organization for spreading the signal illegally, but also the consumers of the product themselves.

“Epochal”

—

The news of the launch of the platform was greeted with enthusiasm by Massimiliano Capitanio, Agcom commissioner: “Finally we will be able to fight on equal terms against organized crime, for the fight against piracy it is an epochal turning point that places Italy at the forefront in terms of world”. Now it will be a matter of understanding the level of incisiveness of the platform, but its full functioning will undoubtedly be a very hard blow to the industry and the “culture” of the piece.

