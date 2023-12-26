In this article, HobbyConsolas may receive a commission from your purchases. More information.

If you're thinking about revamping your TV viewing experience, now is the time to act. Xiaomi and Miravia bring you an offer that you cannot ignore: the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) at a heart-stopping price.

For only 54.90 euros at Miravia, this little technological wonder can be yours. And, if you're new to Miravia, get ready because the additional discounts They are not to be believed!

Now, with Google TV, in addition to Android TV, and 4K resolution, this box is the ideal device to enjoy any Android application and streaming service

An image quality that will leave you speechless

Con Dolby Vision y HDR10+, your favorite movies and series will come to life with brightness, contrast and color that will leave you speechless. The more detailed shadows and lights will immerse you in an almost palpable experience. And let's not forget the sound: Dolby Atmos y DTS-HD They surround you in a sound atmosphere so real that you will feel each effect as if you were inside the scene.

But that's not all, the 4K Ultra HD image quality redefines what detail and liveliness mean. Every scene, every character, is shown with a clarity and contrast that will transform the way you watch television. Get ready to immerse yourself fully in each story. And in terms of connectivity, includes Wi-Fi 2.4GHz and 5GHz, as well as Bluetooth 5.2.

Performance and ease of use at another level

The powerful quad core processor of the Xiaomi TV Box S ensures efficient and fluid performance. Goodbye to interruptions, goodbye to waiting. Your favorite games and applications will work like never before thanks to the 2 GB RAM and 8 GB ROM. And if what you are looking for is comfort, Google TV and Google Assistant They are here to help you.

The package includes an IR remote control which, combined with 360º Bluetooth connection, gives you full control not only of the box, but also of the TV and sound bar. And with Built-in Chromecastsharing your favorite content from your devices has never been easier.

An offer you can't miss

Now that you know everything that the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) can offer you, let's talk about what really interests you: discounts. Miravia offers a Additional 10% discount for new users on the web and an impressive 30% additional discount for new users on the app. Just apply the welcome coupons and watch the price plummet.

So now you know: the Xiaomi TV Box S (2nd Gen) is an investment in quality, entertainment and comfort. And with Miravia's offers, the time to turn your television experience around is now. Don't wait any longer: it's time to turn your TV upside down!

