If you are one of those who enjoys immersing yourself in epic stories of power, tactics and conquest, Expeditions: Rome is calling you. This title has captured the hearts of players with a perfect mix of turn-based RPG strategy and an immersive setting in ancient Rome.

And now, with an irresistible offer of 3 euros in Enebacompared to its usual price of 44.99 euros on Steam, it is the perfect time for you to put on your toga and start your adventure.

Expeditions: Rome for Steam for 3 euros

Become a legend of Rome

Your journey begins in the midst of a family tragedy and a tense political climate. As a young legate whose father was murdered by an unknown enemy, you are forced to leave Rome.. But far from giving up, you join a military campaign to contain a rebellion in Greece.

In Expeditions: Rome, every decision you make will influence the course of your story and the public perception of Rome. Will you choose a strong hand or will you use your eloquence to resolve conflicts? Will you adhere to the Republican tradition or work your way through the intricate politics of the Senate? The fate of your legion, your companions, and Rome itself is in your hands.

Strategy and customization in the heart of Rome

The game shines with a turn-based tactical combat systemwhere each weapon and skill you choose will modify your performance on the battlefield. Customize your character in appearance, gender, class and abilities to fit your play style and role-playing fantasy. Each battle is an opportunity to demonstrate your tactical genius and lead your legion to victory.

Throughout your journey, five companions will accompany you, each with their own past and personality. Discover their stories, forge alliances and face the challenges that arise together. The game world is a rich and colorful tapestry, taking you from the blue shores of Greece to the lush forests of Gaul, and of course, to Rome itself.

A plot that lives and breathes history

And Expeditions: Rome Every decision has weight and consequences. that will be felt throughout your trip. Upgrade your characters, selecting from a range of skills and passive abilities, and equip a variety of weapons, armor and tactical items to meet each challenge uniquely.

Lead your legion in three major war campaigns in Greece, North Africa and Gaul. It's not just about fighting: you must also recruit legionaries, improve your camp, conquer regions, exploit resources and defend your territories. Every victory or defeat rewrites history in your image.

An empire in your hands at an unprecedented price

Expeditions: Rome is a call to all strategists and history buffs to build their own empire and leave their mark on the pages of time. With the offer of 3 euros At Eneba, there is no excuse not to embark on this adventure. Rome wasn't built in a day, but today you can start building your legend.

So get ready, legate. History awaits you, and with Expeditions: Rome, you have the opportunity to write a chapter that resonates through the centuries. Rome is calling you: do you dare to respond?

