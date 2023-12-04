loading…

Israeli intelligence is hunting Hamas leaders abroad. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Turkey said it informed Israeli intelligence about any Israeli attempts to kill members of the Palestinian group Hamas living abroad, including in Turkey. Ankara stated that Israel would face serious consequences.

The warning issued by the Turkish officials, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media, follows a Wall Street Journal report alleging that amid ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, Israel is also planning to kill Hamas members living outside Palestine. , including in Turkey, Lebanon and Qatar.

Ronen Bar, head of Israel’s domestic intelligence agency Shin-Bet, also said in a recording broadcast on Israeli state television KAN that Israel was “determined to kill Hamas leaders all over the world, including Qatar, Turkey and Lebanon, even if it takes years -year.”

Turkish officials said necessary warnings against such actions had been conveyed to relevant Israeli officials.

Speaking to Anadolu, the officials mentioned that various foreign intelligence agencies had previously tried to carry out illegal activities on Turkish territory, but were unsuccessful, and stressed that no foreign intelligence agency was permitted to carry out such operations in the region.

Turkish officials condemned the brutality of Israel’s attacks on Gaza, which claimed nearly 16,000 lives, and stressed that Hamas – which Israel says it wants to eradicate – is not a terrorist group.

Meanwhile, it is not clear when Shin Bet chairman Ronen Bar made this statement or to whom. The agency itself declined to comment on the report.

“The cabinet has set a goal for us, through street talks, to eliminate Hamas. This is our Munich. We will do this everywhere, in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Lebanon, in Turkey, in Qatar. This will take a while. year but we will be there to do it,” said Bar, reported by Reuters.

By Munich he means Israel’s response to the murder of 11 members of the Israeli Olympic team in 1972 when gunmen from the Palestinian Black September group launched an attack on the Munich games.