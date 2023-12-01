loading…

A Palestinian baby injured in an Israeli bomb attack is being treated at a hospital in Khan Younis, Friday (1/12/2023). Photo/AP

DUBAI – When the humanitarian break between Israel and Hamas failed, several world leaders at the UN climate summit criticized Israel on Friday (1/11/2023) and called for an end to the Gaza war.

The highlighting of the war in speeches at the Dubai event served to highlight international divisions over the bloodshed and was a distraction to a summit where countries were trying to find consensus on the shared threat posed by climate change.

“When discussing the climate crisis, we cannot ignore the humanitarian crisis occurring in the Palestinian Territories,” stressed Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, telling the country’s leaders in his official speech at the COP28 conference.

“The current situation in Gaza constitutes a war crime and a crime against humanity. “Those responsible must be held accountable under international law,” he said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also conveyed a similar message.

“South Africa is shocked by the cruel tragedy that occurred in Gaza. “The war against the innocent Palestinian people is a war crime that must end now,” he stressed.

Jordan’s King Abdullah says it is difficult to focus on global warming while fighting is ongoing in Gaza.

“This year’s conference of parties must recognize more than ever that we cannot talk about climate change if we are separated from the humanitarian tragedy that is happening around us,” he said.

A group of demonstrators at the conference, some of whom wore shirts that read “ceasefire,” chanted “Free Palestine.”