Palestinian child injured as a result of an Israeli attack in Rafah, Gaza Strip, on December 13, 2023. Photo/AP

ANKARA – Only the United States (US) stands between massacre and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Washington should not interfere in the implementation of UN decisions.

This assertion was made by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Thursday (14/12/2023) at a time when the UN was embarrassingly powerless to stop the genocide carried out by Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Last week, the United States vetoed a resolution drafted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) demanding “an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and ensuring humanitarian access.”

“We hope that the United States will no longer obstruct the implementation of UN decisions. “Right now, only the United States stands between the massacre in the Gaza Strip and a ceasefire,” Fidan stressed at a press conference in Baku.

“Ankara calls for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on Palestinians and the start of a peace process,” said Fidan.

Israel's brutal attacks have killed more than 20,000 Palestinians, including those lost in the rubble.

