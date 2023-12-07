The Turkish club launched the survey in collaboration with Socios.com, the 2 million user platform which is redesigning involvement in sport through Fan Tokens

There is also Krzysztof Piatek, the former gunslinger of Milan, Genoa, Fiorentina and Salernitana, among the three candidates for the title of best player of November for İstanbul Başakşehir. This prize was awarded thanks to the magic of digital tokens. The survey was in fact launched by the Turkish club in collaboration with Socios.com, the 2 million user platform which is redesigning fans’ involvement in sport through Fan Tokens. And the Polish striker has all it takes to win recognition, thanks to the four goals (and one assist) scored in the last month.

The last word, however, is that of the fans, called to vote for their favorite footballer directly on the Socios.com app. “Enjoy the privilege of being part of the community and choose who will win the prize”, the appeal launched by Socios.com to invite fans to express their opinion. There are three options on which the holders of the İstanbul Başakşehir thimble tokens are asked to express themselves until December 14th. In addition to Piatek, the Algerian midfielder Mehdi Abeid, formerly of Newcastle, and the striker João Figueiredo, a Brazilian with stints in Lithuania and Greece, are also in the running.