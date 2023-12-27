oh yes and a Ferrari and a Porsche and a Bentley, but that Golf!

We have seen it before, a nice PR moment from a police force in which they announce that they can now really quickly chase down the criminals. In 2012 we wrote about the Qatari police and their Panameras and Cayennes. And in the years that follow, more countries in the Middle East will follow. While in Belgium the police are happy to park their big Tesla in the basement for 4 years.

But back to Turkey where they recently had a nice PR moment. Sometimes we see the police showing off self-purchased fast equipment (like the national police used to do in the Netherlands), sometimes with confiscated cars. The latter now seems to be the case with the Trafik Polisi in Turkey. The part of the force that wears a crisply pressed uniform proudly poses for the drone that takes some images of the (admittedly) impressive fleet.

We see Porsche Taycans, a Bentley Continental and a Ferrari 458, among others.

It is not clear to us whether we will really see these seized cars through the streets of Istanbul and Ankara in 'hot pursuit'. The only car that moves through the frame is a Volkswagen Golf R.

Very suitable for city traffic of course. Cars that can be a nuisance to other road users can also be a nuisance to follow thieves!

It is not clear whether these cars will also be used for escorts.

Images: NTV

This article Turkish police show off new Golf R first appeared on Ruetir.