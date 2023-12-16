The project for the new home of the Granata youth teams was presented. The president: “A beautiful, cutting-edge and eco-sustainable idea. An Under 23 Bull? It could be the right place to host it”

From our correspondent Mario Pagliara

15 December 2023 (change at 6.45pm) – Turin

The youth team is increasingly at the center of the Toro world, then there is Empoli who are about to arrive at the Olimpico Grande Torino stadium for the sixteenth matchday of Serie A. A day of announcements and eve for the Granata. The announcement: today the president of Torino, Urbano Cairo, together with the mayor of the city Stefano Lo Russo and the project manager, Paolo Bellino, presented the new project of the Robaldo sports center. It will be the new home of the Granata youth team, a Granata Coverciano. “Today is a historic day,” said the mayor of Turin Lo Russo. “We need our own home to grow the Buongiornos of the future: this is a beautiful, cutting-edge and innovative project, designed with full respect for the environment,” continues President Cairo.

HERE IS EMPOLI

Then there is the pitch, Serie A: tomorrow evening, the Granata will host Empoli. “It is an important moment of the season, in which the distances are reduced between many teams – comments the president of the club, Urbano Cairo -: we have two matches ahead of us which must not be considered easy (tomorrow Empoli, then Udinese at home, ed.). They must be faced with great attention and determination and a very strong desire to do well. We have a quality team that can compete with anyone, the ambitions are there and we want to improve on last year's championship. It's good to do one thing at a time, focus on each individual goal. Now the objective is the match against Empoli.”

The NEW ROBALDO

Returning to the project, the new Robaldo will have four synthetic grass football pitches, three of which are regulation and with FIFA approval: one pitch will have a 500-seat grandstand, a second with 250 seats. The fourth field will be a little smaller and will also be available to citizens. In the southern part of the city of Turin, a jewel of sports facilities designed by architect Stefano Seita will be born. A total redevelopment of the old Robaldo municipal plant will be carried out, entirely financed by Turin, in a long-degraded area which will thus be reborn to new life and returned to the city. The youth teams will train here, from Under 12 to Primavera. And this could also be the ideal venue to see, one day, a Toro Under 23 in Serie C. A project that doesn't displease President Cairo: “Who knows, maybe we might even think of having the Under 23s, it could be the place just to host it – reflects the Turin number one -. It could be a good idea: we'll see if we do it.” The redevelopment involves the creation of a main multifunctional building with changing rooms, infirmaries, gym, catering areas, training rooms, meeting rooms and offices for the technical staff. A second building, in the western area, will have a second group of changing rooms and technical rooms. It will be a completely eco-sustainable sports centre, a theme on which there is maximum sensitivity, thanks to the use of latest generation materials and technologies. The first match will be played on 4 May 2024, the day on which the 75th anniversary of the Superga tragedy falls. The work will be completed by May 2025. “It is an ambitious but achievable goal”, concludes Paolo Bellino.

