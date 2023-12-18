Ceylin is finally free. All the evidence that Ömer put against her to make it seem that she was Ilgaz's murderer has been of no use.

Since she was released, the lawyer, along with Eren, Derya and Yekta, begin a race against time to prove that the only person guilty of the murder is… Turgut Ali and that Ömer helped him blame Ceylin!

Thanks to everyone's collaboration and a series of clues… Turgut Ali and Ömer are caught red-handed!

Eren and a police patrol arrive at the chief prosecutor's house to arrest him just as he was preparing to go to the airport with his family so that Turgut Ali's daughter can receive the treatment she needs for her illness. Will he confess that he shot Ilgaz?

On the other hand, Ömer is also arrested for the alleged crime of smuggling, manipulation of evidence and for the murder of the journalist. It seems the game is over for both of them!

