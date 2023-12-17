The Apulians hadn't won for almost 3 months. They move ahead by taking advantage of an error by the goalkeeper with Piccoli and Kaio Jorge equalizes from a penalty, then the Giallorossi decide it with a shot from outside the area by Ramadani, but the guest goalkeeper is once again decisive (negative)

From our correspondent Francesco Velluzzi

16 December 2023 (modified at 5.22pm) – Lecce

Lecce wins. With merit. And in the final (2-1) with a goal from Ylber Ramadani, the Albanian who bends Turati's hands at the last breath. It is the victory of the heart because in the second half there is only Lecce who really wants the three points and ends up with 4-2-4, while Frosinone is resilient, starts little again, and their star Soulé is always monitored closely by the yellow-red sentries. The challenge between two dear friends, Roberto D'Aversa and Eusebio Di Francesco, both residents of Pescara, is won by the former who brings his team to 20 points in a decidedly calmer position. While Frosinone remains at 19 and cannot remain completely calm. In the last five matches they have lost three times and there is still a long way to go.

THE PRE

—

A very strong wind is blowing at Via del Mare. Wind and cold. But in any case the club still tries to warm up the public before the show on the pitch begins. It all begins with the performance of Andrea Tabanelli, a former Giallorossi player who, once he stopped playing, started his career as a DJ: Lecce president Saverio Sticchi Damiani rewarded him with a shirt as well as two other Giallorossi flags. Egidio Notaristefano, who wore number 10, and Sergio Magistrelli who had number 11. In total for them 263 appearances with the Salento jersey.

PLAY

—

D'Aversa also lost Dorgu before the start due to an intestinal problem. However, Gallo would have played as he has to take care of Soulè. DiFra confirms the attacking trident deployed against Torino: Soulé, Kaio Jorge and Ibrahimovic. Behind Lirola, Okoli, Romagnoli and Oyono. Lecce starts strong with Banda who creates danger and superiority, Lirola is graced with yellow. But after 11' the Giallorossi are ahead. Turati misses a clearance which ends up at the feet of Banda, who serves Piccoli who mocks Romagnoli (who is captain in Ciociaria, he didn't play here), but Turati is also not flawless in this case. After 3' Oyono gives up and DiFra brings in another former Lecce player, Monterisi, redesigning the defense with Okoli going to the right and Banda skidding. He gets the yellow card (for being warned) and always takes risks. Banda targets everyone, but also Brescianini when he starts he causes panic, always missing a couple of opponents. Falcone opposes him and Soulè who occasionally escapes Gallo. In the 17th minute Zufferli concedes a penalty for a foul by Gendrey on Brescianini. He goes to the monitor and takes it off. He instead assigns one that initially seems less clear in the 32nd minute because Blin kicks Monterisi in the area. Kaio on the spot, who corners and equalizes. Lecce with the 4-2-3-1 starts playing the game again, Banda does everything very well apart from the finish, i.e. the shot. In the long recovery (5') two more thrills: Soulè surpasses everyone and serves Lirola, outside. Banda, however, dribbles on Monterisi and goes down into the area, but there is nothing for Zufferli. Banda remains on the ground, time runs out.

SECOND HALF

—

We start again without substitutions, but with some changes. Okoli returns to the center of Frosinone's defense with Monterisi on the right to deal with Banda. Lecce goes back to 4-3-3 and insists with its attackers, Strefezza more central so as not to give reference points. In the 5th minute Romagnoli misses a rebound and the ball ends up in Strefezza who unloads the right shot: great response in the corner from Turati, Banda continues to rage on the left, but always misses the last act. And after yet another mistake by Blin who still misses the ball, Soulè also misses the conclusion. Banda makes no mistake in the 26th minute as he collects a ball from Oudin on the left, dribbles and hits the post (offside). Lecce are not lucky as they do everything they can to try to win it. The last move is the insertion of Kaba and Sansone, the use of 4-2-4. D'Aversa risks everything and he's right because Frosinone are on the ropes, they only pay attention to defending themselves and only a shot from Harroui tickles Falcone. Added to Banda's raids was Ramadani's missile which in the 44th minute (with a slight deviation) beat Turati at his post. The Albanian celebrates with the ball inside his shirt… There are 4 minutes, then it becomes 5 minutes of injury time but Lecce defends like in basketball, closing all the spaces for Frosinone to shoot and after almost three months they win a fundamental match.

