In the absence of a law specifying medical responsibilities, which doctors have long demanded, Tunisian courts decide complaints of medical errors so that the judiciary distinguishes between intentional medical errors and those resulting from negligence, negligence, and medical accidents.

Most mistakes in cosmetic medicine

The head of the Tunisian Association for Aid to Those Affected by Medical Errors, Issam Al-Amri, stated that most medical errors in Tunisia are recorded in plastic surgery, due to the presence of intruders in the specialty who deliberately inject cosmetic medical materials and carry out interventions without knowledge, calling for an investigation into the competence of medical cosmetic service providers.

Al-Amiri stressed, in statements to Sky News Arabia, that the solution is more regulation through the law by ratifying the Medical Liability Law, which clarifies the responsibilities of the doctor, the framework accompanying him, and the hospital institution, and preserves the patient’s right.

The head of the Association for Aid to Victims of Medical Errors believes that the law is stagnant, despite its passage through the corridors of Parliament on various occasions, due to pressure from what he called “health insurance lobbies.”

An inappropriate dose of medication causes the death of a child

The seriousness of medical errors recorded in Tunisia varies between what can be corrected with a second medical intervention and what leaves permanent effects and deformities that may reach the point of disability, and also what causes the victim to lose her life and leave pain and sorrow in the hearts of families, as is the case in the story of Hinda Al-Warghi, the mother who lost her son. At the age of nine years after a medical error in 2013.

The mother, who sought for many years in the courts to prove medical error in the incident of her son’s death after he accidentally drank chlorine, spoke to us. She said that her son was exposed to inflammation of the larynx and pharynx due to the chlorine, and after receiving treatment in the hospital, his health condition stabilized, but she… I was surprised after days of treatment, and as a result of his taking daily doses of the medication that were not appropriate for the child’s weight, that his condition deteriorated, leading to fainting, weakness of movement, and damage to the respiratory system, which caused his suspicious death, due to his taking a medicinal solution that the inspection reports showed was not suitable for the child, and the accident was condemned as a medical error caused by the child. Damage to the liver and kidneys.

Mother Hinda says, “I lost my son due to poor medical follow-up and negligence, and to this day I still feel the bitterness of what happened despite my belief in justice and destiny. I will not hesitate to pursue the case and insist on holding accountable everyone who was negligent and negligent in their responsibility.”

As for Sadiq, since the death of his sister in 2020, he has been trying to prove the medical error he was subjected to. He says, “My brother was admitted to the hospital following a traffic accident that left him with a broken leg. After x-rays and examinations, it was decided to perform surgery on his foot, but as a result he entered a coma that lasted for days and then He died due to negligence and negligence, and since then I have been subjected to procrastination in obtaining a forensic report on my brother’s strange death, which forced me to resort to the courts.”

In turn, Rania visits the Association for Aid to Victims of Medical Errors to file a complaint against a beauty center where she performed filler injections that disfigured her instead of beautifying her, as she told us.

Rania explains, “At first they told me that the abnormal swelling of my lips would improve after a few days, but my face was disfigured and I was unable to leave the house. They injected me with an excessive dose of filler, and my lips became asymmetrical and swollen. A specialist doctor confirmed to me that the product was used incorrectly, in addition to the expiration of Its validity period.

Medical Liability Law before Parliament

Director of the Medical Inspection at the Ministry of Health, Sami Al-Raqiq, confirmed that the Inspection looks into the files of medical errors reported by citizens and submits them to inspection to identify any negligence or negligence on the part of medical personnel and hold those at fault accountable, while the administrative and judicial courts are responsible for assessing compensation for victims of medical errors or their families in cases of death.

Al-Raqiq added that the process of litigation in medical errors is long and complex and may exceed ten years, as medical errors vary between facility errors that occur due to lack of capabilities and equipment, and errors in which the medical staff is personally responsible due to negligence and negligence, and the existence of a medical error cannot be acknowledged except by the judge’s decision after examining all the merits of the medical file. Especially since the medical staff is not required to produce a result, but rather to make an effort and do its full duty.

Al-Raqiq added that accountability for medical errors is currently subject to the Penal Code, and unfortunately doctors are tried in public rights cases as if they were criminals, which confirms the need for a special law that does not criminalize the doctor in the event of a medical accident and protects the rights of patients through a consensual settlement that does not drag the victim or his family to the courts for years.

The Parliament's Health Committee is working on a new law called the Medical Liability Law, which looks into errors that may be committed by the direct doctor or his assistants or due to the clinic's equipment and techniques.

Nabih Thabet, head of the Parliament’s Health Committee, said in statements to the website that the medical liability law has been stagnant since 2015, and that they made the necessary amendments to it weeks ago, and it will be presented for voting and discussion in the new year.

Thabet explained that the law embraces the idea that human error is possible, but medical negligence is a crime, and he hopes that the medical liability law will end the injustice of patients and doctors alike.

For his part, Nizar Al-Adhari, Secretary General of the Deanship of Physicians, explained that “a surgical operation is not an administrative work and is subject to the logic of success or failure, and it is shameful for a doctor to find himself in prison due to a failed surgical intervention until it becomes clear that it is a medical accident and not a mistake, which greatly affects the performance.” The doctor, his psychological condition and his credibility.”

Al-Athari continued, “Medicine is not an exact science, and most of it is based on diligence. A cancer patient's therapist, for example, may turn to chemotherapy or choose another protocol according to his diligence. The doctor cannot be held accountable for his attempts to save the patient and be punished with imprisonment and lose his profession. There must be a law specific to doctors that understands “Accidents happen and the door to diligence in medicine needs to remain open so that we do not push doctors to leave due to the harshness of the laws and the weakness of capabilities.”