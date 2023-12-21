Perhaps one of the most important current environmental problems is the worsening crisis of dumping waste on the side of the road, in various places, and the increasing pollution hotspots.

In the Bardo area, in Tunis, the number of shops, restaurants, and bakeries is increasing in residential areas in a very short period, which has angered the residents of this area due to the accumulation of waste everywhere amid the absence of a mechanism to dispose of it on a regular basis.

A resident of Bardo told Sky News Arabia: “It breaks my heart to see the waste and dirt accumulated everywhere in Bardo, which was one of the cleanest and most beautiful areas of Tunisia.”

Another resident responded by saying: “It is difficult to believe that dirt is accumulating like this next to Al-Hanaya, one of the most important archaeological monuments in Tunisia, and it was supposed to be a green area… We submitted many complaints to the concerned authorities without getting a response.”

Another resident says about this huge accumulation of dirt: “The presence of many cafes and food shops is one of the main reasons for this crisis, which has become unbearable.”

In light of citizens' dissatisfaction with the inability of most municipalities to confront this crisis, initiatives have varied and varied with the aim of finding alternative solutions to limit the spread of pollution.

In a small workshop, the visual artist Sherif Zroui, owner of the first workshop in Tunisia specializing in cleaning and redesigning used sports shoes, works and turns some of them into artistic masterpieces through distinctive drawings.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, the project owner said: “The purpose of launching the Can You project is based on three artistic, environmental, and technological approaches. Through the artistic approach, we work to give an aesthetic artistic character to the shoe, while environmentally, we work to restore life to the tools made of leather.” And color it with colorful materials that respect the environment.”

The waste dilemma in Tunisia remains one of the most prominent problems that worry the citizen and requires urgent intervention by officials to find a solution to it. The dangers of pollution have dire effects and consequences on human life. They are a silent danger that indirectly threatens our existence on the surface of the Earth.

Environmental initiatives

A Tunisian university professor recycles mine waste in order to turn it into building materials, thus fulfilling his dream of launching a project to convert soil waste into stones, in accordance with environmental standards.

Tunisian professor Abdel Malik Ghanem left university teaching to become busy converting twenty-year-old waste into building materials.

Ghannam carries in his hands soil waste, which is accumulated waste from closed mines. Through the recycling process, the university was able to transform this waste into environmentally friendly bricks used in construction.

The process of building with earthen bricks, which Abdul Malik Ghanem extracted from recycling operations, saves up to 50 percent of costs and speeds up the construction process.

Ghannam faced many difficulties at first, as engineers hesitated to use soil bricks, but his sales have grown by 25 percent every year since 2010, and his company has provided services to more than 600 clients so far.