Tunisia, as one of the countries in the Mediterranean basin most affected by the climate crisis, is working to adopt a comprehensive approach in addressing the issue of climate change, which is based not only on finding solutions to reduce it, but also on coexisting with it, as it has become a reality that most countries in the world are working to adapt to. And finding alternative plans to deal with its effects.

In addition to raising awareness of the dangers of climate change among young people, consolidating the relationship with environmental and climate issues in early childhood curricula, and updating educational references related to environmental issues, some Tunisian organizations interested in climate have launched a comprehensive plan to cope with the drought crisis, global warming, intensifying heat waves, and other phenomena.

Nisreen Shehata, head of the Tunisian Forum for Adaptation to Climate Change, believes that “the global climate crisis has become more than ever a natural, permanent, and not a circumstantial situation, which requires the inevitability of adapting to this new reality,” she says.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Shehata confirmed that “the Tunisian Forum for Adaptation to Climate Change has been working to establish a project based on finding alternative ways to reduce the damage of the climate crisis, ensure food safety, and preserve natural resources, since its establishment in 2021, with the participation of active groups in Environmental and climate issues, and support from the authorities.”

The president of the forum continued in her speech: “It is necessary to be aware of the reality of climate change and to introduce methods and mechanisms for adapting to the climate crisis. In recent years, Tunisia has been living under the influence of new phenomena that have begun to turn from year to year into a reality of life, such as drought, rain retention, reversal of seasons, rising temperatures, and what results.” resulting from fires in forests and cultivated areas.

She added: “All of these phenomena force us to think from now on how to coexist with the frequency of dry seasons in the country, water scarcity, and the decline in fresh water levels, and to think about alternative solutions to avoid this severe shortage, most notably accelerating the concentration of seawater desalination plants, reviewing the country’s agricultural map, and working to cleanse water.” Waste water and its reuse for domestic uses.

The spokeswoman believes that the loss of rain leads to damage to crops and a decline in crops, which directly affects food security and has dire repercussions on human life, and that “the climate crisis will certainly affect biodiversity and will threaten many animal breeds and fish wealth in Tunisia and other Mediterranean countries.” .

In the same context, climate expert Hamdi Hashad told Sky News Arabia that the climate situation in Tunisia requires developing a comprehensive strategy to first limit the repercussions of climate change, stop the depletion of water resources, and find alternatives by moving towards crops that consume less water and are more resistant to drought on the one hand. second.

Hashad considered that “the water shortage crisis will change the agricultural map in Tunisia, but more importantly, the country is now required to live with it, because the era of water luxury is no longer available.”

He noted that “many agricultural products destined for export consume record amounts of water, which requires reviewing the country’s agricultural economic model.”

It is noteworthy that Tunisia began more than a year ago to take comprehensive measures to coexist with climate change and reduce its repercussions by imposing laws to rationalize consumption, moving towards crops that require less water, and others.

The country recorded a severe decrease in the filling rates of dams, after rain decreased by 70 percent last year, which suggests that the per capita share of water will decline to less than 250 cubic meters per capita during the year 2023, after it was around 420 cubic meters per capita annually. These numbers are all classified below the international average.