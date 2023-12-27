The Volvo EX30 is mainly making waves because of its price. Just look for an electric SUV from a rock-solid premium brand for less than 40,000 euros. The reasons for this are obvious, because in addition to the fact that the EX30 is a bit more compact than the average premium product, it is also identical to the Chinese Zeekr was developed much closer to home.

Decrease or just increase

The Dutch Everlast Customs has presented its range of EX30 upgrades, which contains something for everyone. You can go there for a set of cool four-spoke rims for your Volvo, or you can call in the tuner to simply take care of the complete appearance of the EV. Then you get a choice of two looks: the Sport Edition and the Outland Edition, and the latter turns it into an off-roader in the style of the 'Cross Country' version that Volvo itself already promised. The Sport Edition throws the SUV finery overboard and lowers the EX30 so that it looks more like a hatchback… But a hatchback with the bumper work of a real hot hatch.

The Everlast packages don't change anything on a motor level, but secretly that isn't necessary at all to justify such a cool look. The top version of the EX30 has four-wheel drive and 428 hp, enough to stand next to, say, an MG4 X-Power. You have to spend almost 50,000 euros for that version of the Volvo, but the 272 hp basic EX30 of just under 37,000 euros also seems strong enough to us. Add 9,540 euros to that, because that is the price that Everlast Customs asks for both the Sport and the Outland package. For that money you get a design by car designer Niels van Roij, so that must be worth something.