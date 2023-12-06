Predict ovarian cancer years in advance, even a decade, thanks to a genetic analysis conducted on samples taken for the Pap test. From Italian research by Humanitas comes a “discovery that could change the approach to the disease: the dream of an early diagnosis for ovarian cancer is today one step closer to reality”, announced by the Milanese Irccs which reports the results of a study published in ‘Science Translational Medicine’. The work opens up to a DNA test capable of “identifying the presence of specific molecular alterations of ovarian cancer” long before the pathology manifests itself, taking advantage of the swabs used for the common cervical cancer screening test .

In Italy – explain Humanitas experts – more than 5 thousand new cases of ovarian cancer are diagnosed every year, patients who join the approximately 30 thousand women already being treated for the disease. The most frequent form is high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma (Hgsoc), which constitutes 70% of all diagnoses and represents the most aggressive and lethal type, often resistant to chemotherapy drugs also because it is detected in an advanced stage. The symptoms of ovarian cancer are in fact difficult to recognise, but early diagnosis makes the difference between life and death: 5-year survival goes from 30% for tumors discovered at the third stage to over 90% for those identified at the first stage.

“Changing our ability to make early diagnoses means changing the possibilities of treatment – say Maurizio D’Incalci, professor of Pharmacology at Humanitas University and head of the Anti-tumor Pharmacology Laboratory of the Humanitas Clinical Institute, and Sergio Marchini, head of the Humanitas Translational Genomics Unit, who conceived and coordinated the study – and this is what we believe is possible to do thanks to an innovative approach, implementable on a large scale and non-invasive”. That is, “using Pap test swabs and applying genomic analysis techniques capable of identifying an important molecular signature of this tumor: its genomic instability”.

In recent decades, several research groups around the world have tried to develop an early diagnosis technique for ovarian cancer, but without success. One of these methods, as well as the one now proposed by Humanitas scientists – they recall from the Irccs of Rozzano – was based on the analysis of swabs for the Pap test, but in that case they were looking for a genetic mutation which later proved not to be sufficiently specific . “What makes the difference this time – underlines Marchini – is the idea of ​​looking at another molecular characteristic of tumor cells: their genomic instability. Today we know that already in the early stages of the tumor transformation process the DNA of future cells neoplastic disease is characterized by profound anomalies in its structure and organization. Genomic instability is therefore a primitive characteristic and not shared with healthy cells, and therefore an excellent starting point for developing an early diagnosis test.”

The new study was conducted retrospectively starting from Pap test swabs taken years before diagnosis from 113 women with ovarian cancer, collected and analyzed in collaboration with numerous centers throughout Italy: Irccs San Gerardo Hospital in Monza, Irccs Gemelli Polyclinic of Rome, Irccs National Cancer Institute of Milan, Irccs San Raffaele Hospital of Milan, Oncology Reference Center – Cro of Aviano, City of Health and Science University Hospital of Turin, Mario Negri Institute of Milan and University of Padua. The researchers used a DNA sequencing technique that allows them to detect even small traces of tumor DNA and measure their genomic instability. The results thus obtained were then compared with those relating to Pap tests of 77 women who did not receive any cancer diagnosis in the following years.

“For the first time in research on the diagnosis of ovarian cancer, the data are truly promising”, report Lara Paracchini and Laura Mannarino, first authors of the study, for which they oversaw the laboratory experiments and the bioinformatics analysis of the data respectively: ” They demonstrate that the technique used is able to recognize the presence of tumor DNA in the swabs years before the onset of the disease, in one case even 9 years before. The number of false positives in the control group is very low – they highlight – as well as the number of false negatives among the swabs of cancer patients”.

What the Humanitas scholars have done for now represents a “first fundamental step towards demonstrating the feasibility and effectiveness of an early diagnosis technique for this disease”, the Institute points out.

“Diagnostic tests are particularly complex to test – remarks D’Incalci – because they must be evaluated in the real world, on large numbers of patients and prospectively. Only in this way will it be possible to demonstrate that by detecting these traces of highly unstable DNA we are truly able to predict the disease and implement a monitoring process that can save lives. The data just published opens a path: now – the scientist hopes – we need everyone’s support to start a large and robust prospective study, aimed at confirming the data and transform the dream of an early diagnosis of ovarian cancer into a concrete reality”.

The research – we read in a note – was possible thanks to the support of the Alessandra Bono Foundation, the Airc Foundation for cancer research and the Alliance against cancer. The studies will also continue thanks to the contribution of Rinascente through the Humanitas Foundation for research.