It is a nutrient contained in two foods for which experts recommend moderate consumption: beef and dairy products. But according to a study published in ‘Nature’ and conducted by scientists at the University of Chicago, it turned out to be an unprecedented ‘ally’ capable of improving the immune response against cancer. This is trans-vaccenic acid (Tva), a long-chain fatty acid found in meat and dairy products from grazing animals such as cows and sheep. According to experts, this nutrient specifically improves the ability of CD8+ T cells to infiltrate tumors and kill their cells.

The research also shows that patients with higher levels of Tva circulating in the blood responded better to immunotherapy, suggesting a potential for this substance as a nutritional supplement alongside clinical treatments for cancer. “There are many studies trying to decipher the link between diet and human health, and it is very difficult to understand the underlying mechanisms due to the wide variety of foods that people eat. But if we focus only on nutrients and metabolites derived from food, we begin to see how they influence physiology and pathology”, highlights Jing Chen, of the University of Chicago, one of the senior authors of the study. “By focusing on nutrients that can activate T cell responses – he says – we found one that actually improves anti-tumor immunity by activating an important immune pathway.”

For the new study, two postdoctoral researchers, Hao Fan and Siyuan 235 bioactive molecules derived from nutrients. They examined compounds in this new library for their ability to influence anti-tumor immunity by activating CD8+ T cells, which are critical for killing cancerous or virus-infected cells.

After evaluating the top 6 candidates in both human and mouse cells, the scientists saw that TVA performed best. This is the most abundant trans fatty acid found in human milk, but the body cannot produce it on its own. Only about 20% is broken down into other byproducts, leaving 80% circulating in the blood. The researchers then conducted a series of experiments with cells and mouse models of different types of tumors. And they found that feeding mice a Tva-enriched diet reduced the growth potential of melanoma and colon cancer cells compared to mice fed a control diet. Additional tests showed that Tva inactivates a cell surface receptor called Gpr43 that is usually activated by short-chain fatty acids often produced by the gut microbiota. Tva overrides these short-chain fatty acids and activates a cell signaling process known as the Creb pathway, which is involved in a variety of functions including cell growth, survival and differentiation.

“There is initial data showing that other plant fatty acids signal through a similar receptor, so we believe there is a high possibility that plant nutrients could do the same thing by activating the Creb pathway as well,” adds Chen. The new research also highlights the promise of the ‘metabolomics’ approach to understanding how dietary building blocks influence health. Chen and his team now hope to build a comprehensive library of nutrients circulating in the blood to understand their impact on immunity and other biological processes such as aging.