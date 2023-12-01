“It is very important to check if you have an alteration in the Brca1 and Brca2 genes because your risk of developing tumors is different from that of the general population: it is higher. It is not a given that you will have a tumor during your life, but you has a higher risk. The prevention carried out by the general population is not suitable for people who are carriers of this alteration. They must carry out a different prevention, which begins earlier in life and which is done in different ways” and for ” more neoplasms”. This was stated by Emanuela Lucci Cordisco, medical geneticist at the Fondazione Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli Irccs of Rome and researcher at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart, today in Rome on the sidelines of the event on the new perspectives opened by Aifa’s approval of the targeted therapy olaparib in the treatment of human epidermal growth factor-negative (Her2-negative) early-stage high-risk breast cancer with germline Brca1/2 mutations.

“Women – continues the expert – must check both the breasts and the ovaries, while men must check the prostate and also their breast region. The BRCA test for the search for constitutional, i.e. heritable, variants is performed in many laboratories of our country, with widely validated methodologies. If the test is positive, it is possible to implement effective risk reduction strategies, ranging from intensive surveillance to prophylactic surgery.”

“In some families”, the presence of BRCA mutations “also increases the risk of other neoplasms such as pancreatic cancer – recalls Lucci Cordisco – It is very important for us doctors to know well and collect the history of that family well in order to know how to organize the prevention program. In many cases there is a family history, in others it is the first case within one’s family. However, it is necessary to check whether it is really the first case or whether there are other family members who have the predisposition, but they have not developed the tumor. If you have the genetic alteration, the risk of transmitting it to your family members and children is around 50%.”