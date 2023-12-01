“The genetic test must be performed when the patient suffers from a triple negative tumor at any age or when the patient has a hormone receptor positive and Her2-negative tumor with an advanced stage at high risk for recurrence, therefore a third stage or a second who carries out neoadjuvant chemotherapy. The test can be prescribed by the oncologist, the surgeon or the geneticist, who also become responsible for adequately informing the patient on the genetic aspects linked to the results”. This was stated by Laura Cortesi, head of the Ss of Oncology Genetics at the Department of Oncology of the Modena University Hospital, commenting today in Milan during a press conference on the approval for reimbursement of the targeted therapy olaparib in adult patients with high-risk, human epidermal growth factor-negative (Her2-negative) early-stage breast cancer with germline Brca1/2 mutations.

Regarding efficacy, “the Olympia study – explains Cortesi – demonstrated a benefit not only in terms of reducing the risk of recurrence, which is around 48%, but also in terms of improving survival and this is an improvement which, at 4 years, is absolutely significant: we are talking about patients who tend not to die from this disease in 89% of cases. So there is a benefit that no other type of treatment in this set of diseases has demonstrated, that is, a benefit of overall survival”.

“Patients with triple-negative breast cancer with Brca mutation who have not achieved a complete pathological response to neoadjuvant chemotherapy are candidates for treatment with olaparib – recalls Cortesi – or, if operated directly, in the presence of tumors larger than 2 centimeters or with at least one positive lymph node. In patients affected by hormone receptor positive tumors, the risk criteria consist of at least 4 affected axillary lymph nodes or the absence of complete pathological response to neoadjuvant therapy with a Cps-Eg score greater than or equal to 3” .