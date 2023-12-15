Cancer Driver Interception “is another very sophisticated, innovative tool to be able to 'intercept' in every single citizen what his molecular and immunological structure is to verify whether there is an increased risk of being able to encounter neoplasms and, in case, to be able to intervene directly and before the neoplasm can in some way occur. Naturally, “active prevention” is a prevention tool that is associated with others, such as primary prevention, which consists in the elimination of potential causes of cancer, especially with lifestyles, and is also added to early diagnosis (secondary prevention), i.e. screenings that are already available” and to those that are “still considered experimental, but which have already given good results, as in the case of lung tumors”. Thus Francesco Cognetti, president of the Confederation of oncologists, cardiologists and hematologists (Foce), in his speech, today in Rome, at the meeting organized by Cnel, the National Center for Economy and Work, Foundation, Aiom (Italian Association of Medical Oncology ) and Bioscience Foundation.

“40% of tumors have a recognized cause – underlines Cognetti – There are two factors that cannot be prevented: advanced age and genetics. Primary prevention is based on the abolition of lifestyles that can increase the risk of tumor. Before Covid, in the fight against smoking we had achieved reasonable results, also working with the world of sport, with testimonials such as football team coaches. But we are very worried, with only 8.2% of adolescents declaring to do at least one hour of physical activity a day, 18.2% overweight and 4% frankly obese. We have 23 million sedentary Italians and 17 million overweight. Alcohol consumption and smoking are increasing.”

On secondary prevention, “the EU is moving with the promotion of a screening program – recalls the oncologist – which provides for a consolidation of the already existing programs (breast, uterine cervix and colorectal) and an evaluation of the feasibility of those for the lung, the prostate and the stomach. The lung cancer – highlights the expert – is already producing important results with the identification of early stage cancer in 80% of patients, with a high probability of recovery. In 2021 the data adherence were: cervical screening 28%; mammography 41%; colorectal 29% – lists Cognetti – In the last 5 years there has been an increasing trend for colorectal cancer (30%), then the collapse to 17% during 2020: these are absolutely insufficient percentages. Overall, compared to 2021, participation in screening programs has decreased by 3%. We are far from the 90% that the EU is asking of us by 2025. Institutional campaigns have been missing for several years Operational plans based on the model of the European Beating Cancer Act which integrate the national oncology plan are essential – concludes the specialist”.