Mainly men, with an average age of 70 years and without evident symptoms at the time of diagnosis. It is the identikit of the patient who in Italy falls ill with chronic lymphocytic leukemia, the most widespread leukemia in the Western world. In our country alone, 3,400 cases are diagnosed every year, for a total of over 25 thousand people affected. “We are witnessing an evolution in the concept of time for the patient thanks to a new therapeutic paradigm and a renewed evaluation of the quality of life. Compared to the recent past, the therapeutic strategy can be 'term'. It is thus possible to control neoplasia and, above all, guarantee a more satisfactory quality of life – professional and personal – for patients of all ages”. This is the concept that emerged today during the national conference 'Chronic lymphocytic leukemia: time to live', promoted by AbbVie with the participation of clinicians and experts, gathered in Rome to take stock of the state of the art of treatments, increasingly chemo-free, even in the first line of treatment. The conference was opened by a monologue by the actress and patient Laura Marziali.

“Chronic lymphocytic leukemia” or CLL “is an indolent and not very aggressive form of blood cancer, unlike other rapidly appearing and progressive blood pathologies – states Paolo Sportoletti, Hematology Section, Department of Medicine and Surgery, University of Perugia – It is increasingly treatable, even if it has a strong tendency to recur after some time. The disease originates from an excessive production of white blood cells, B lymphocytes which tend to increase over time in the blood and which can accumulate in the lymph nodes and spleen, causing them to grow” . It usually manifests itself rather slowly and is “discovered by chance – underlines the expert – for example thanks to blood tests that reveal an increase in white blood cells. Several years can pass before the appearance of obvious symptoms, such as bleeding or infections. For this reason, the estimated 5-year survival is quite high, around 70%.”

Treatments are “necessary when white blood cells tend to grow very rapidly or when the values ​​of red blood cells and platelets fall below alert levels that expose the patient to life risk – highlights Sportoletti – Even very large lymph nodes or spleen require therapeutic intervention The most important objective of the treatment is to bring the blood values ​​and the size of the lymph nodes back to normal, obtaining what is called a remission of the disease. Today, chronic lymphocytic leukemia can be treated with intelligent target therapies which, in combined with other drugs, they are able to ensure periods free both from the progression of the disease and from the administration of drugs itself”.

“The mechanism of action of target therapies is to directly interfere with the processes that regulate the proliferation and survival of leukemia cells – explains Francesca Romana Mauro, professor of Hematology, Department of Translational and Precision Medicine, University of Rome La Sapienza – Specifically , the selective BCL-2 inhibitor in association with anti-CD20 or as monotherapy allows for deep responses to be obtained, in which the disease is so reduced that it is no longer identified, even by highly sensitive laboratory methods. This result allows, a depending on the line of treatment, its suspension, with the benefit for the patient of being free from the need for a new treatment, even for years, and from all the toxicities that continuous treatment entails. Furthermore, the therapy, when limited in time , also has a smaller impact in terms of costs for the National Health Service. The treatment of LLC is now, with some exceptions, chemo-free, with undoubted advantages for patients. The chemo-immunotherapy treatment used until a few years ago, although effective, was poorly tolerated due to side effects and significant short- and long-term toxicity. Having effective and better tolerated drugs today represents a great benefit for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia.”

“Sometimes toxicities arise even months or even years after the administration of drugs – highlights Marco Vignetti, president of the Gimema Foundation for the promotion and development of scientific research on haematological diseases – The contraindications linked to traditional treatments can also lead to the need for transfusions of red blood cells or platelets. It is therefore our priority to achieve treatments administered for precise and limited periods of time. We are witnessing a decidedly important change and the future for the treatment of CLL is increasingly oriented towards a fixed duration strategy , a particularly relevant perspective if we also consider the growth in our country of the over 70s, who have exceeded 10 million. The life expectancy of hematological patients continues to grow, which is why it is increasingly important to pay attention to the concept of time both for both the patient and the haematologist, as a further indicator of their quality of life”.

“All patients must be able to have time and space available to discuss with their haematologists – remarks Davide Petruzzelli, president of the La Lampada di Aladino Ets Association – Both at the time of diagnosis and in the therapeutic and follow-up choice, it is important to bring knowing the patient about the path that awaits him, but also listening to his needs and preferences. Recent therapeutic strategies allow us to look beyond standard treatments that used chemotherapy. All patients eligible for target therapies must be able to benefit from this innovation and time must be considered an essential indicator so that there is correct communication and a continuous exchange between the parties involved”.

“Our company has been involved in hematology for many years – concludes Annalisa Iezzi, medical director of AbbVie – The primary objective we set ourselves is to invest in the research and development of innovative therapies that have a significant impact on people's lives. In fact, both the elderly and the young, affected by LLC, have the right to regain possession of their daily lives. For this reason we believe that listening and promptly responding to their needs, as well as the production of cutting-edge therapies, can contribute to improve the experience with the disease, favoring a better outcome of treatment”.