Tumble dryers, the new EU standards for products with greater energy efficiency

The Commission of the European Union has recently introduced new regulations containing eco-design and energy labeling of dryer intended for domestic use, with the aim of reducing energy consumption and facilitating repair operations. This initiative, as E-Gazette.it writes, aims to provide tangible benefits to consumers, promoting a reduction of energy costs it’s a longer product life.



According to the new provisions, only the dryer with greater energy efficiency will be allowed on the EU market in the coming years. Starting from 1 July 2025, consumers in the European Union will be able to base their purchasing decisions on an updated energy label, which will classify products from A to G, reserving class A exclusively for the most efficient devices.

The producers who will market dryer in the EU will have to comply with criteria of sustainabilityincluding the obligation to make it available to consumers and repair technicians spare parts. This aims to encourage citizens to repair The home appliances rather than discarding themin line with the objectives of promoting a more circular economy.

The improvement of the energy efficiency of such equipment, reports E-Gazette.it, could translate into a overall economic savings of 2.8 billion euros for consumers. The proposed measures would lead to an estimated energy saving of 15 TWh and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions of 1.7 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent by 2040. These energy savings are approximately equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of approximately 2.6 million electric vehicles.

The legislation, adopted after in-depth consultation and evaluation by the European Parliament and the Member States, will be officially published in the Official Journal in the coming weeks. Producers will have approximately 18 months to prepare for the new provisions to come into force.

